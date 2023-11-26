This article is an on-site version of our Chris Giles on Central Bank newsletter. Sign up here to have the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Tuesday

Hello again. This week, Argentina voted for another economic experiment by electing radical libertarian Javier Meili as president. Experience shows that this will not work. As the main analysis shows, additional difficulty for the South American nation is the success of many other emerging economies that are attempting economic conservatism.

Elsewhere, October inflation data in the US, UK and Eurozone were exceptionally well behaved, with financial markets ignoring the central banker’s all-too-high talk for a long time. Do you think central bankers are now behind the curve, still broadly correct or facing impossible communication challenges? Email me at [email protected].

Advanced Turtles and Emerging Rabbits

Ever since I started my career in economics more than three decades ago, it has become a routine that you should not underestimate emerging economies.

When measured correctly at purchasing power parity exchange rates, China reached parity with the US as the world’s largest economy in 2014 (equivalent to 1 percentage point of each country’s share in global GDP) and is set to overtake China by 2018. Was ahead of form. I know people will complain about PPP exchange rates and things may look different at market exchange rates, but PPP is the only fair way to make these long-term comparisons. The US may still be the world’s most powerful economy despite producing fewer goods and services than China.

On a broader canvas, advanced economies accounted for more than 60 percent of global GDP in 1991 and this has now declined to about 40 percent.

Although these are economic facts, some thought that advanced economies had much to learn from emerging markets in the areas of central banking, inflation management and financial stability. So far.

“Large emerging economies have run monetary policy better than developed markets,” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, tells me. He said they were quicker to recognize the threat of inflation, quicker to raise rates and retained more credibility than the Fed, ECB or BoE.

He is not alone by any means. In its recent World Economic Outlook, the IMF (somewhat reluctantly) said: “Monetary policymaking in many [emerging economies] “It is better equipped than it was 15 years ago to serve as a base of stability.”

When you look at the monetary policy response to the global inflation shock that began in late 2020, it is largely impossible not to come to this conclusion. After all, emerging markets central banks began raising interest rates in early 2021, nearly a year before their larger counterparts on both sides of the Atlantic. They are rightly concerned about disrupted global supply chains, imported inflation as their currencies weaken against the rapidly rising US dollar and the possibility of a temporary price rise remains persistent as the chart below shows. .

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Emerging market central banks were not only quick to respond to inflation pressures, they were also quick to ease policy, with interest rates falling in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Hungary, Poland, Georgia and Kazakhstan Are.

It is one thing to praise emerging central banks for their prompt action. It is important for the medicine to work also. Separate data from Oxford Economics shows that monthly rates of core inflation – excluding food and energy prices – have already come close to desired levels in the large emerging economies of Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia, as That’s what this chart from Oxford Economics shows.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The most detailed research to date on what emerging market central banks have done right has been published in a Peterson Institute of International Economics paper. Its conclusion is that, unlike Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, emerging economies began monetary tightening earlier, making the process more gradual, allowing inflation to be better controlled and commercial bankers failing without fail. Could get more time to adjust.

Kicker:

“In these important areas of central banking, emerging markets have outperformed the ‘masters’.”

Elena Rybakova, non-resident fellow at PIIE and one of the report’s authors, told me that the key to the outperformance was that emerging market central banks did not follow tight guidance and kept monetary policy extremely loose for a long time during the pandemic. And so they “did not tone down their response to inflation”.

The paper is an extremely detailed look at the communications of emerging market central banks using various forms of innovative AI and machine learning approaches.

The readability and transparency of emerging market central bank statements and other communications is at or above the Fed and ECB levels, it found. But the area of ​​difference was that as the pandemic subsided in late 2020, emerging economy central banks responded faster to the inflation threat, were clearer in their communications, did not rely on failed fancy economic models and side issues. Don’t get stuck. They were still behind the inflation curve, but not that far.

As the sentiment index chart below shows, where hawkish statements are positive and dovish statements are negative, emerging market central banks have been evasive in the past, but were decisive this time and well ahead of the Fed and ECB. Were.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Rybakova told me there was a bit of luck involved in all this as many emerging economies had recently experienced bouts of inflation, but she added “clarity of statements” and a focus on what really mattered. which was better than that of advanced economies. He said the one area emerging central banks still need to improve on is ensuring they follow their words with action.

some warnings

I can’t write an analysis like this without highlighting some caveats.

First, the appreciation goes to many but not all emerging economies. Argentina and Türkiye do not win any awards. As MUFG wrote in a note last week: “It’s hard to be constructive on EM on a consistent basis.”

Second, the IMF has rightly said that emerging economies were worse off by the pandemic and suffered greater output losses than previous expectations compared to developed economies.

It also says that inflation is likely to prove more persistent in emerging economies because households are still not sufficiently forward-looking, meaning price stability mandates are not yet fully embedded in thinking. . However, we will see, because as the fund’s chart from the same document below shows, EM inflation expectations for 2023 and beyond are as good or better than in developed economies.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

A chart that matters

I said I would bring you the latest inflation data from the UK, US (CPI) and Eurozone. The chart shows that annual inflation performance has been much better in recent months than over the longer term.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

What am I reading and watching

Olivier Blanchard at the Peterson Institute warns that higher interest rates make public finances much less sustainable. This is a far cry from their previous position, which shows how much interest rates matter. He explains in detail in Unhedged.

Matt King argues that higher government debt is associated with lower interest rates, not higher interest rates. They argue that when debt is high, governments keep interest rates down and economies are weak, which leads to lower rates. I’m not sure the causality works, but it’s interesting to read.

We’ve heard a lot about how high interest rates are complicating the lives of people in the green tech sector. Katherine Mann, an external member of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, talks about how environmental policy affects monetary policy. His conclusion: It’s complicated.

Martin Wolf weighed in and found that the case for monetary policy easing was growing.

Recommended newsletters for you

free food – Your guide to the global economic policy debate. Sign up here

Unprotected – Robert Armstrong analyzes the most important market trends and discusses how Wall Street’s best minds react to them. Sign up here

Source: www.ft.com