(Bloomberg) — Emerging market borrowers flocked to the bond market on Monday in the busiest day for sales of such debt this year, as many issuers jumped at the opportunity to lock in low yields following a rally in benchmark U.S. Treasuries. .

Governments from Costa Rica and Uruguay to Turkey and Bulgaria and corporations including Colombia’s power company Grupo Energia Bogotá, Korea National Oil and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank were among at least 10 issuers that took advantage of revived risk appetite after the U.S. Raised and exploited the bond market. Employment data on Friday showed slowing jobs growth.

“This is a direct result of the markets’ recovery last week, capped by lower-than-expected US payrolls data on Friday,” Graham Stock, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at RBC BlueBay, said via message. “Issuers who were waiting for the opportunity to enter the market have seized this opportunity with open arms.”

Emerging markets woke up after weeks of recession, during which borrowers grappled with rising interest rates and heightened uncertainties surrounding the Middle East conflict. Now, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its November meeting and an unexpected increase in US job opportunities in September, the market is getting a boost from expectations that US rates will peak soon.

“After an unusually quiet October for EM primary markets amid a volatile global backdrop, EM issuers are now looking to take advantage of the broad-based rally seen last week in the final window of issuance before the expected recession in December. Are.” said James Wilson, EM sovereign strategist at ING Bank. “Active deals and new mandates have been announced across a broad spectrum of credit ratings and sectors in both the EM sovereign and corporate sector.”

Small window?

Given the uncertain outlook for U.S. inflation, this may be a small window of opportunity, according to Sebastian Vargas, head of Latin American credit strategy at Barclays PLC.

“There is uncertainty about how long this will last and because many have decided not to issue in October, many will continue to do so given financial needs,” said Carlos de Sousa, emerging markets money manager at Vontobel Asset Management. “Can’t postpone the release for too long.” AG in Zurich.

Costa Rica is selling dollar bonds maturing in 2031, with the initial price tipped to be as low as 8% after the Central American nation received two upgrades from credit-rating companies in recent weeks.

Uruguay is selling more of its sustainability-linked notes paying a 5.75% coupon due in 2034. The bonds were trading at 101.3 cents on the dollar after falling 1.4 cents on Monday, the highest since their first issuance in October 2022, according to indicative pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.

Elsewhere, Bulgaria took the opportunity to offer a total of €2.3 billion of euro-denominated bonds in a sale that could be priced on Monday. The new bonds, maturing in 7.5 and 12.5 years respectively, received demand more than double the offering size.

“Given the consistently weak technical backdrop of outflows from EM bond funds in recent months, it remains to be seen how well another wave of supply can be absorbed by the market,” ING’s Wilson said.

