Emerging Equipment Market – Ohio Ag Net

by Matt Reese

The appliance market is growing through unprecedented prices and demand.

“Growth is absolutely the right word – I think we’re still seeing strong prices for agricultural and construction equipment. We are seeing a little softness in some compact construction equipment, but demand is still there. I think the big issue a lot of people are paying attention to now is rising interest rates. What impact will this continue to have on the price and availability of new devices as they go up? Used equipment also remains a great option for many people,” says Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. “One area where we’re seeing a lot of volatility is semi-trucks, your trucks tractors or trailers, a variety of on-the-road equipment,” said Peter Gehrs, COO. There has been a lot of ups and downs over the past year and we continue to see the overall economy begin to turn around. Manufacturers may be holding and replacing some inventory. Some of those truck prices that were very high earlier this year and last year have come down a lot. “As demand for new equipment continues to grow, we are also seeing a significant increase in the availability of used equipment.”

Limited/slow production of new equipment has been a major factor in the prices of both new and used farm and construction equipment in recent years.

“Appliance manufacturers are coming back to what is going to be their new normal. I would say that many of them really started to like the equipment sold before it left the factory and so I don’t know that they’re back to full production as much as they could have been,” Gehrs said. “We obviously have There are some labor issues related to the ongoing UAW strikes in Detroit. This is having a slight impact on trucking production. We don’t see as much of a labor issue in agriculture and construction equipment, although it may be an issue there as well. Production Speed is catching on, but I think maybe not as much as manufacturers could have, and I think some of that is intentional. Either way, the higher price of new devices and the higher interest we’ve experienced in the past The rates make used appliances a great opportunity and keep the demand for good, latest model appliances high.

However, with used equipment, Gehrs encourages buyers to be careful.

“Take advantage of observation time. Take advantage of the opportunity to see things. I think it’s really easy to see a good-looking picture online and take it at face value,” he said. “We encourage everyone to look at the equipment. Whether it’s preview time or auction day, really look at things to understand what you’re bidding on, because we want happy customers and you’ll be happier if you get a chance to see it. Will be. This is used equipment. There are some imperfections, some flaws and some issues that we would like to disclose, but there is nothing better than having your own two eyes on it, looking at it and being happy with the condition of the device you are bidding on.

This is part of the benefits of participating in a live auction.

“If you need equipment, used equipment auctions are a great place to get it because you can see things and obviously you can buy at your price,” Gehrs said. “We have three auctions coming up that are of interest in Ohio. One is in Ashland, south of Cleveland, by Wooster on Nov. 16. We’ve got great auctions of construction equipment, trucks and trailers and a little bit of ag as well. On November 30th, our auction is in Clayton, Ind., which is not far from Indianapolis. And then on December 7 we will have an auction in Lima. We have auctions all over the country but I think those three auctions will be of most interest to Ohioans. We are taking consignment. Our yards are open in both Ashland and Lima. “We will have live bidding, but of course, we have online as well.”

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com.

Source: ocj.com