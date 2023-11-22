Emerging Entrepreneur Wins Fall 2023 Bluejay Tank Competition Elmhurst University

Elmhurst University Junior Sophia Harous Won first place in the Fall 2023 Bluejay Tank Pitch Competition for their business idea – a plant subscription service tailored to individual tastes.

Harous, of Westchester, Illinois, won $1,500 for “Plantheads,” a service that provides two plants, two pots, and instructions in a monthly care package.

Harous was one of seven competitors who competed in the Bluejay Tank Pitch Competition held in mid-October this year. Contestants competed for $3,000 in prize money and received feedback on their business proposals from real-world entrepreneurs. The winners plan to use their prize money to take their ideas to the next stage of development.

“I thought it was a really fun and great experience,” Harous said. “Going into it I thought it was going to be really scary. Of course, that happens when you’re out there performing, but all the judges were really nice.”

MBA student Tobias Golbergof Palatine, Illinois, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, won second place and $1,000 for their business idea “Ease Bands,” resistance bands with buckles that contribute to safer and more efficient workouts.

junior lily morganVilla Park, Ill. Kay, won third place and $500 for “Hitch & Ditch”, a dating app that helps users find plus-ones for events.

Other contestants were:

senior jennifer bosas of La Grange, Illinois, who started a business called “Meekies”, which creates high-quality, collectible plush toys.

of La Grange, Illinois, who started a business called “Meekies”, which creates high-quality, collectible plush toys. MBA student melanie mcqueen of Oak Park, Illinois, who introduced the “Bluejay Chirp App”, which keeps students on task and reminds them of appointments, deadlines and events.

of Oak Park, Illinois, who introduced the “Bluejay Chirp App”, which keeps students on task and reminds them of appointments, deadlines and events. senior Drew Medema , who started a mobile boat washing and detailing service called “Paw Paw Lake Mobile Boat Wash & Detail”. The business cleans the interiors and exteriors of pontoon, fishing, ski, wakeboard and other types of boats.

, who started a mobile boat washing and detailing service called “Paw Paw Lake Mobile Boat Wash & Detail”. The business cleans the interiors and exteriors of pontoon, fishing, ski, wakeboard and other types of boats. senior jessica pavlioukoveckasof Des Plaines, Illinois, who introduced a user-friendly car repair app called “Tune Up” and won second place for the idea in the Fall 2022 Bluejay Tank competition.

Contestants were judged on five criteria: the judges’ first impression of the business proposal; how well the pitch was made; Contents of the proposal; The quality of the digital component of the business idea (a website, database, app, etc.); and each contestant’s ability to confidently and clearly answer the judges’ questions. The digital component is a new addition to the decision criteria.

“This time, we wanted to push innovation,” said Patrick Yanahan ’94, MBA ’10, Elmhurst University Entrepreneur in Residence. “So all the contestants really did a tremendous job of offering an in-depth app, a database, or a website solution for each of their business ideas to reflect our changing, fast-paced digital world.”

Judges also included entrepreneurs dennis timpanaroCo-founder of Gotivation; Kimberly Grotto Howard, Co-Founder and CMO of Gotivation and President of Grotto Marketing; student Venezia Munoz, founder of Vivid Existence and last spring’s first-place Bluejay Tank winner; And james drury, owner of Cornerstone-Edu. Alumni and Entrepreneurs Quincy Banks ’00 Served as backup judge.

Source: www.elmhurst.edu