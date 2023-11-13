Hundreds of small warning earthquakes have occurred, indicating movement in the Earth’s crust.

Iceland is facing the threat of an imminent volcanic eruption.

Residents of the fishing town abandoned their homes on Saturday after civil protection authorities declared a state of emergency in the area.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said that after monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extended beneath the community, police decided to evacuate Grindavik. The city of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine with certainty whether the magma can reach the surface,” the Met Office said.

Authorities also raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating an increased risk of volcanic eruption. Volcanic eruptions pose a serious threat to aviation because they can spew highly abrasive ash into the atmosphere, where it can cause jet engines to fail, damage flight control systems, and reduce visibility.

A major eruption in Iceland in 2010 caused widespread disruption to air travel between Europe and North America, causing an estimated $3 billion loss to airlines as they canceled more than 100,000 flights.

The evacuation comes after the area was rocked by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks as scientists monitor a build-up of magma about 5 kilometers underground.

Concerns about a possible eruption grew in the early hours of Thursday when a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the area, forcing the temporary closure of the internationally renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal resort.

Geology professor Páll Einarsson told Iceland’s RUV that the seismic activity began in an area north of Grindavik where there is a network of 2,000-year-old craters. He said, the magma corridor is about 10 kilometers long and spread.

He said, “The largest earthquakes originated beneath this old chain of craters, but since then it (the magma corridor) has been lengthening, going beneath the urban area at Grindavik and even further and towards the sea. Is.”

