Swan, the emerging European leader in embedded finance, today opened its first office in the Netherlands, and launched localized Dutch accounts, as part of its continued European expansion.

The launch is part of the company’s European hyperlocalization strategy, following a successful launch in Spain at the beginning of the year. The launch will enable Swan’s Dutch clients to issue NL IBANs, and ensure that all activities including compliance, legal and product are fully localised.

Over the past three weeks, the three companies have already opened hundreds of Dutch accounts for their customers through Swan’s embedded banking platform, demonstrating a strong appetite for its services in the Netherlands. The announcement comes a month after it raised a €37 million Series B investment round to support the internationalization of the company and its Banking-as-a-Service platform.

Swan is the easiest way for companies to include banking features in their product. Through simple APIs, European companies can quickly and easily integrate banking services such as local accounts, cards and payments into their platforms. Swan already processes over €750 million of transactions per month for over 100 clients across Europe, ranging from fast-growing scale-ups to large enterprises.

“As we continue our growth path, the Netherlands’ central location within Europe will provide access to a larger market, making it a strategic base from which to expand across the continent,” said Swan co-founder and Says CEO Nicolas Benady. , “The Netherlands has a rapidly growing fintech ecosystem, with many startups and established companies focusing on financial innovation. This ecosystem is ripe with companies that are ready to be turbo-charged by Swann’s embedded banking services.

Swan has formed finance partnerships with businesses in twelve European countries, including Carrefour, and has worked with successful technology scale-ups such as Pennylane, Lucca, Factorial, Expansya and AgiCap.

Agerus was Swan’s first customer in the Netherlands to integrate Swan’s embedded banking features into its accounting and tax filing services. With over one million customers, Ageras is on a mission to introduce embedded banking in all its markets. They recently released a Dutch IBAN in their Dutch accounting software, adding hundreds of customers in the first weeks.

“Banking is an essential part of our product suite, and by integrating it with accounting and tax filing, we can make life so much easier for small business owners. They can find everything they need to operate their business on one platform, with a single login, says Thomas Wells, chief revenue officer at Agerus. “Swan is a strong partner that enables us to succeed in many of our important markets in Europe, they are leaders in efficiency, security and collaboration.”

expansion in industries

Swann is expected to double its workforce over the next two years, with the Amsterdam office serving as an important hub for employees in the region. “We see a lot of interesting opportunities in our region which is known for its rapid adoption of innovative financial solutions,” says Marnix van Deursen, VP Benelux at Swan. “In addition to accounting software, the local team will focus on expanding into more industries in the Netherlands such as business expense software, HR SaaS software, and property management.”

