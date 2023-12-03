An elusive predator with a rare and striking coat was recently spotted near the California coast, a photo shows.

David Kramer, a photographer, only had time to take out his cellphone and take a quick photo when the creature unexpectedly appeared on a trail at Point Reyes National Seashore, the park said in a Facebook post on Nov. 27.

The white badger was seen running near a trail at Point Reyes National Seashore.

The photo shows that it was a badger, with white and blonde fur instead of black and white.

Badgers are fierce, powerfully built and very keen to defend themselves – but many people find themselves wishing they could hug the creamsicle-coloured creature.

“Filing this under ‘things I feel like embracing would be a terrible idea,’” one commenter said.

“I’m definitely potentially vicious, but also very cute,” said another.

At first the badger may appear to be albino, but it has leucism, the post said, a genetic mutation that causes a partial loss of pigment in fur, feathers or skin, resulting in a lighter color.

Experts say that leucistic animals usually have normal eye color for their species, unlike albinos, who have pink or red eyes and poor vision.

“I’ve worked here for over 25 years and have never heard of a leucistic or erythristic badger being seen here,” David Press, a wildlife ecologist with the National Seashore, told The Mercury News.

Erythrism is another type of genetic mutation that can affect an animal’s color.

“There have also been some suggestions that it might be an erythristic animal, with an unusual reddish tint to its fur or skin,” Press told the outlet. “In retrospect, we don’t know for sure whether the animal is leucistic or erythristic, but there is no doubt that it is a unique individual!”

Video from California shows the runner hitting the bear with the cubs. Then mama bear charged

Photos show a rarely seen predator has been spotted scouring a Texas beach. ‘Dig it up!’

Famous friendly deer named Annie is killed by police, sparking outrage in small Michigan town

It stings, it shocks, it has polka dots. ‘Incredible’ creature found on Texas beach!

Source