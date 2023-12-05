Elumelu rallies global leaders, advocates climate action for Africa

Tony Elumelu, founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has said that despite being the least contributor to climate change, it has the greatest impact.

According to Elumelu, the continent needs to draw the world’s attention to the climate impacts spreading across the continent.

The TEF founder said he is keen to partner with a new generation of young African entrepreneurs to address climate change and boost the broad wealth creation that Africa needs.

Elumelu said Africa’s youth, entrepreneurship, ambition and resilience must be given top priority.

He offered the infrastructure and experience of his own foundation’s 10-year, $100 million entrepreneurship program to partners to inspire another generation of African entrepreneurs. According to him, Elumelu’s approach of sector agnostic seed funding, mentoring and networking, reaching out to and funding young entrepreneurs in every African country, has made a strong impact.

The annual COP United Nations Climate Change Conference brings together the world to assess progress in combating climate change.

Elumelu is one of Africa’s leading advocates for an equitable agenda for climate action and has empowered thousands of green entrepreneurs through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, shaping a more sustainable future for Africa.

“Tackling climate change is the paramount challenge of our age. The urgency is unequivocal.” “It is vital that Africa, as a continent, and African voices, play a significant role in global climate conversations as meaningful participants, and no longer as bystanders. Africa is the least responsible and disproportionately affected by climate change. “I am investing in a generation of green entrepreneurs, and we are extending a partnership hand, so that others can benefit and use the infrastructure and platform we have built to reach entrepreneurs across Africa,” Elumelu said.

In a compelling story, Marie-Christiana Cola, Madagascar’s Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur in the Green Economy, said, “As a beneficiary of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, I was able to create a recycled and 100% biodegradable hand soap made from waste. Cooked oil – the number one water pollutant of water in African urban cities. These soaps not only protect the environment, but they are also solidarity soaps. I was also able to attend the COP27 conference in Egypt, where I received the Innovation Award. Won. Today, because of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, I employ over 30 people.

Speaking at the TEF #COP28 high-level event, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General, said, “I am proud of what my brother, Tony Elumelu has done to empower and inspire so many young entrepreneurs . we have no choice; The future is green. The future of development is two things – it must be green, and it must be inclusive. “I am very interested in partnering with organizations like TEF.”

