Elumelu convenes global leaders, calls for urgent climate action for Africa at COP28

•TEF hosts US Administration, WTO, UNDP, IFC, UNICEF, Rockefeller Foundation leaders

•Champions equitable partnerships to catalyze new generation of green entrepreneurs

•Announced partnership to fund young African entrepreneurs in the green sector

Dike Onwuemeze



In a series of events at COP28, the President of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu, gave the same message to world leaders: Africa needs to be heard, Africa’s future is the world’s future and the continent is most important . We need to focus on those most affected and least contributors to climate change.

According to the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), African youth are set to make up one third of the global population at the end of this century, so the future of enterprising, ambitious, resilient Africa’s youth needs to be given top priority.

Elumelu offered the infrastructure and experience of his own foundation’s 10-year $100 million entrepreneurship program to participants, to inspire another generation of African entrepreneurs; Entrepreneurs who can address climate change and fuel the massive wealth creation that Africa needs.

He emphasized that reaching out to and funding young entrepreneurs in every African country through their approach of sector agnostic seed funding, mentoring and networking has had a strong impact.

The annual COP United Nations Climate Change Conference brings together the world to assess progress in combating climate change.

Elumelu is one of Africa’s leading advocates for an equitable agenda for climate action and has empowered thousands of green entrepreneurs through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, shaping a more sustainable future for Africa.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, in partnership with UBA, hosted a high-level session that brought together key players from Africa and the Gulf, Europe and the Americas, where UBA operates, on innovative solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation. The urgent need for the approach was underlined. , promoting sustainable development, and drawing attention to Africa’s unique situation.

Speakers included the Director-General of the WTO, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala; Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, UNDP, Ahunna Eziakonwa; CEO, UNICEF Generations Unlimited, Kevin Frey; VP Africa, IFC, Sergio Pimenta; Wendy Teleki, Head of Women Entrepreneurial Finance Initiative, World Bank; US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate, Adam Wang-Lewin; Vice President, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, Rockefeller Foundation, Joseph Nganga; Vice President International Relations, Dubai Chambers, Hassan Al Hashemi; President, West African Development Bank (BOAD), Serge Ekué; Deputy Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi, and Swedish Climate Ambassador and Head of Delegation, UNFCCC, Mattias Frumeri.

“Tackling climate change is the paramount challenge of our age. The urgency is unequivocal.” Elumelu said.

“It is vital that Africa, as a continent, and African voices, play a significant role in global climate conversations as meaningful participants, and no longer as bystanders.

“Africa is the least responsible and disproportionately affected by climate change. “I am investing in a generation of green entrepreneurs, and we are extending the hand of partnership, so that others can benefit and use the infrastructure and platform we have built to reach entrepreneurs across Africa,” They said.

Elumelu represented the African private sector at the 2023 New Global Financing Pact in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum in London at the invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and US President Biden. At the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), in partnership with the IKEA Foundation, the Dutch Government and UNICEF, launched the #BeGreenAfrica initiative, a first-of-its-kind green entrepreneurship programme. To support GenU, green entrepreneurship and youth development.

Madagascar’s Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur in the Green Economy, Marie-Christiana Cola shares a story with a compelling impact.

“As a beneficiary of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, I was able to create a recycled and 100 percent biodegradable hand soap made from waste cooking oil – the number one water pollutant of water in African urban cities.

“These soaps not only protect the environment, but they are also solidarity soaps. I was also able to attend the COP27 conference in Egypt, where I won the Innovation Award. Today, because of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, I employ over 30 people.

Speaking at the TEF #COP28 high-level event, Okonjo-Iweala said, “I am proud of what my brother, Tony Elumelu, has done to empower and inspire so many young entrepreneurs.

“We have no choice; the future is green. The future of development is two things – it is green, and it must be inclusive. I am very interested in partnering with organizations like TEF.”

Also, Eziakonwa said: “The reason why UNDP aligned itself with TEF years ago was because of the Foundation’s leadership and courage to trust and invest in young Africans. It was one of the first organizations to do so on that scale.

The Foundation partnered with UNDP to empower thousands of people in the Sahel, with an ambitious project to impact the lives of one million young Africans.

Pimenta said, “Tony, I salute you and your foundation for what you are doing to support young entrepreneurs in Africa. IFC deployed $2 billion of funding for African SMEs in the last financial year and we are very excited to be able to do more by working with you.

Similarly, Kevin Frey said that, “With TEF, we have moved forward in a concrete way in the field of entrepreneurship.

“Generation Unlimited now has a flagship program with the Tony Elumelu Foundation called #BeGreenAfrica, launched in Kenya, and now with the support of the IKEA Foundation and the Dutch government, we have expanded to Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa and Senegal Are.

“We will train and train 500 green entrepreneurs under a pilot project in those countries this year. So Tony, thank you very much, you’re right it’s all about partnership.

Wendy Teleki announced, “Our women-focused initiative has been able to secure $3.6 billion to finance women entrepreneurs in 67 countries around the world, and finance African women entrepreneurs to drive the continent’s green energy transition. is ready to launch a new program focused on And we look forward to working with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Frumeri also said, “My government and I appreciate the incredible impact of the Tony Elumelu Foundation across Africa, and the partnership between the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Swedish embassies across Africa to promote innovation, digitalization and the green-energy transition. connection, which promises to bring new jobs and growth.”

In the same vein, Adam Wang-Levin said: “Before coming to the United States Treasury, I was working in venture capital, and I know firsthand that what the Tony Elumelu Foundation is doing is incredibly is important.

“I see two pillars of their work – funding and guidance – as I have seen with Silicon Valley, which helps foster innovation and job creation. We are excited to begin partnership conversations.”

Furthermore, Akinyemi, “For us, UBA, we provide market access across 20 geographic regions in Africa. Everything we do revolves around Africa, and that is why we have four key initiatives including climate emissions reduction Working across sectors, it has partnered with Afreximbank to launch a $6 billion fund for SMEs with a focus on import substitution.

Earlier in the day, Elumelu was joined by Ajayi Banga, President of the World Bank Group; Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan; World Economic Forum Munch, Borge Brende.

Last Sunday, Elumelu also participated in a fireside conversation with the Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Change, Ms Teresa Ribera, moderated by the Secretary. Hillary Rodham Clinton, and with closing remarks from Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

TEF is a leading philanthropy that empowers the next generation of African entrepreneurs, promotes poverty alleviation, drives job creation and ensures inclusive economic empowerment in all 54 African countries.

Since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Program in 2015, the Foundation has connected more than 1.5 million young Africans on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and distributed nearly $100 million in direct funding to 18,000 African women and men who collectively More than 400,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Foundation’s mission is rooted in Africapitalism, which positions the private sector and, above all, entrepreneurs as the catalyst of social and economic development on the African continent.

Source: www.thisdaylive.com