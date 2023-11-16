Elroy Air Autonomous Hybrid Electric VTOL Makes Historic First Flight

Elroy Air Chaparral C1 Autonomous Turbogenerator-Hybrid Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing , [+] The aircraft made its first uncrewed flight on November 12, 2023. Elroy Air

It’s a mix of the Jetsons and the Wright Brothers. Elroy Air, a startup named after the son in the 1960s futuristic animated show, on Thursday announced the maiden flight of the world’s first autonomous turbogenerator-hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the HVTOL.

The flight of the Chaparral C1 aircraft took place on November 12 at Elroy Air’s test-flight facility at Byron Airport in Byron, California, east of San Francisco.

Unlike previous test flights, where the aircraft was tethered to the ground, the Chaparral C1 independently rose vertically from its pad to a height of about 7.2 meters, or about 26.2 feet, and hovered for 57 seconds before landing, Elroy said. Air co-founder and CEO David Merrill said in an interview.

The short flight marked a major milestone in the development of HVTOLs designed to meet so-called middle-mile cargo delivery requirements for defense, humanitarian and commercial customers.

The Chaparral C1 is designed to autonomously pick up a pod loaded with 300-500 pounds of cargo, fly it up to 300 miles to a destination, and then drop it off, ready for another pre-loaded pod to pick up.

The Elroy Air Chaparral C1 support team monitors the first flight of the HVTOL at Elroy’s test facility. , [+] Byron, California Airport. Elroy Air

For this first flight the Chaparral C1 was operated remotely by Elroy’s team stationed at its ground control center, with a control pilot stationed on a deck that sits on top of the structure that is actually a long trailer.

Calling it “the right technology at the right time for the needs of vertical flight,” Merrill explained that the aircraft uses what is known as distributed electric propulsion, which uses multiple redundant rotors. Teaurbogenerator-battery architecture.

Indeed, the combination of redundancy and sufficient range is critical to both the safety of autonomous aircraft and their ability to meet customer needs.

David Merrill, Co-Founder and CEO, Elroy Air. Elroy Air

“Distributed electric propulsion is good for this because it has enough vertical rotors so you can react to anything happening with one or more of them,” Merrill said. “The problem is that batteries are not yet available to power long-range missions. “We brought a turbo-generator to the party to extend the range of the vehicle beyond pure battery electric.”

“When we talk to our customers and partners like FedEx, or the Air Force, or humanitarian organizations like the World Food Program that deliver over 15 million meals around the world every year to other countries and regions, a lot of the environments that they “You naturally want to support, but it’s not going to be charging stations,” Kofi Asante, Elroy Air’s vice president of business development and strategy, said in an interview.

Indeed, Elroy Air’s order book is filling up with customers eager to deliver a variety of commercial, defense and humanitarian aid cargo using the Chaparral C1’s capabilities to take off and land in almost any open space, Making it particularly useful in generally inaccessible environments.

In addition to FedEx, Elroy Air has commitments from Bristow Group Inc., one of the world’s leading vertical air service companies primarily using helicopters, and LCI Aviation.

“This milestone brings Bristow one important step closer to placing these revolutionary aircraft in service, allowing us to deliver more value to high-value cargo customers and communities in need,” Dave Stepanek, Bristow’s executive vice president and chief transformation officer, said in a statement. Are able to deliver.”

Kofi Asante, Elroy Air Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. Elroy Air

“There are over 1,000 orders in the backlog right now,” Asante said. “Then we have contracts with the Air Force. “We have about three of them right now.”

With those Air Force contracts in mind, over the past several months Ellroy established a Defense Advisory Board to determine how the Chaparral team adequately meets the needs of the defense community, according to Merrill.

Those on the Defense Advisory Board include former US National Security Advisor retired Lieutenant-General HR McMaster, Ellen Lord, who was former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Rear Admiral Lorin Selby retired and General Richard Clarke, retired who was Commander, Are included. said Merrill of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

“The team at Elroy Air has achieved an exciting milestone with the maiden flight of its Chaparral aircraft,” Dr. Mark Esper, the 27th U.S. Secretary of Defense and an Elroy Air board member, said in a statement. “Their work to enable autonomous cargo delivery to resupply troops in the field will create a game-changing capability to support and sustain the United States Army and allied forces in future operations.”

Elroy Air Chaparral C1 autonomous turbogenerator-hybrid vertical takeoff and landing hover aircraft , [+] Above its pad during the first untethered test flight at Byron, California airport on November 12, 2023. Elroy Air

This first flight of the Chaparral C1 eVTOL represents what Merrill calls “envelope extension,” meaning a series of subsequent tests and evaluations of the aircraft’s performance and capabilities beginning with additional hover flights.

Merrill hopes the team will “start expanding the envelope into lateral flights and transition flights where we’ll go from hover to windborne and then cruise flights.”

Byron, California Airport may not hold as much significance in the annals of aviation history as Kitty Hawk, where the Wright Brothers were the first to fly an airplane, but in the history of a young company named after a hypothetical child from the future, it deserves this name. Elroy Air’s futuristic Chaparral C1 eVTOL built Its First Flight.