Elon Musk’s xAI launches ‘best ever’ AI tomorrow

Tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is preparing to unveil its first AI model on Saturday, November 4. announced on Friday. The launch comes nearly a year after OpenAI’s conversational AI chatGPT wowed businesses and users globally, driving widespread adoption of generative AI.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but resigned from the company’s board in 2018.

Regarding XAI’s upcoming model, he said Friday that “in some important respects, it is the best that currently exists.” The billionaire, who has been critical of Big Tech’s AI efforts and censorship, said earlier this year that his goal was to launch a “maximum truth-seeking” AI to understand the nature of the universe — similar to Google’s Bard and Microsoft. K Bing will compete with AI.

Founded in July 2022, xAI’s experts are from prestigious AI research groups including Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft and other top firms. While Musk’s social media company X (formerly Twitter) and XAI are separate entities, they cooperate closely. XAI also works with Tesla and other Musk ventures.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a close friend of Musk, said in September that XAI had signed a contract to train its AI on Oracle’s cloud platform. Given Oracle’s powerful cloud infrastructure, this highlights the huge computational needs of xAI.

xAI’s upcoming model is set to shake up the AI ​​landscape.

Musk indicated that its capabilities are superior to existing models such as GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA. Their vast resources and top AI talent could enable XAI to overtake existing leaders. However, some analysts are skeptical of Musk’s lofty claims about the startup’s new technology.

Saturday’s launch will likely be an early test with limited availability. Wider release will likely depend, at least in part, on robust security testing to guard against potential threats to AI models. Musk’s goal is to someday have xAI philosophically aligned with human values. But this advanced goal may be distant.

