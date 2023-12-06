Elon Musk's xAI files with SEC for private sale of $1B in unregistered securities

Elon Musk’s X-linked artificial intelligence modeler xAI has struck a deal for a private sale of $865.3 million in unregistered equity securities, according to a December 5 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

XAI filed Form D with the SEC to allow it to engage in private sales of securities without registration. The form is used to comply with Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, which provides an exemption from the standard rules. The form lists Musk as an executive officer and director of the business.

Access to Grok is currently highly limited. Source: XAI

The XAI Form D further clarifies that the securities will be sold to accredited investors with restrictions on their resale under Rule 506(b). The form also indicated that $134.7 million in such securities had already been sold, with the first sale taking place on November 29. Thus, the company is trying to raise $1 billion.

XAI’s product, a chatbot called Grok, has not yet launched publicly, although there is a waiting list to use the prototype. In a November 4 post, its website described Grok as “a very early beta product”:

“A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world through [formerly Twitter] platform. It will also answer tricky questions that have been dismissed by most other AI systems.

Musk announced the launch of xAI in July and claimed that its goal was to “understand the universe.” He claimed that Grok would outperform ChatGPT and in November got into an online dispute with Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT). Musk was also a co-founder of OpenAI but left the company.

