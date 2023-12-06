Elon Musk's xAI files for private sale of unregistered securities worth $1B

Elon Musk – who was one of the founders of OpenAI at the time – has been working on Have access. To stay updated with current events.

Grok’s announcement! Grok is an AI modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, its purpose is to answer almost anything and, even more difficult, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with little intelligence and has rebellious tendencies, so please do not use… – xai (@xai) 5 November 2023

Grok is still in beta

At the moment, access to the chatbot is severely limited, with practically only internal testers able to mess with it.

However, recent filings with the SEC reveal that Elon Musk has already secured some outside investment for his new product and is looking for more.

Musk was in court earlier this year over allegations of improper financial dealings and insider trading in Dogecoin, allegations he dismissed as frivolous and completely untrue.

While it is unknown whether the sale of XAI-related assets will be crypto-related, Musk’s filing is intended to prevent any future legal battles given the SEC’s finicky behavior in recent months.

Looking for private buyers with large investments

The SEC’s Form D allows entrepreneurs to begin selling securities without registering them on one condition – the sale must be private to prevent retail investors from buying them and potentially getting burned.

Yesterday, Elon Musk filed one of these forms, notifying the SEC of his intention to raise $1 billion through a private sale of XAI equity. The assets are marked as belonging to “other technology”, separating them from the “computer” and “telecommunications” categories.

The form also notes that more than $134.6 million worth of equity had already been sold as of November 29. However, any additional investment must be at least $2 million.

The private sale of XAI Equity could be the last stop before opening the product to the public. This is a relatively short turnaround time, considering that xAI was founded in July, and its product has only been in beta for three months.

Still, given Elon Musk’s access to resources that have allowed him to hire the best in the game, as well as his previous experience with AI through his first stint on the board of OpenAI before Altman took over, Given that, it’s safe to assume that Grok will be welcome. In addition to the ever-growing roster of AI chatbots.

