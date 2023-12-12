Elon Musk

In the months after negotiating to buy Twitter, but before being forced to close the deal in October 2022, Elon Musk adopted a scorched-earth strategy in an effort to lower the price of the $44 billion acquisition.

On Monday, a federal judge filed a lawsuit against investors who said they suffered losses when they sold their shares in Twitter, now known as X, because of Musk’s posts. It was claimed that the platform has a big issue with fake accounts and that it could get rid of it. Because of this deal. US District Judge Charles Breyer found that many of Musk’s statements were false or misleading in part because they omitted due diligence.

The lawsuit, filed last year, is one of several against Musk over his actions leading up to and following the all-cash acquisition of X. It was accused of substantially shorting the company’s stock, with the aim of backing out of the deal altogether. Or renegotiating the purchase price.

Leading up to the acquisition, shares in Twitter dropped from $71.69 in July 2021 to $43.42 in March 2022, reportedly leading Musk to believe he was acquiring the company at a bargain price. But he pledged his Tesla stock as collateral for a $12.5 billion loan to finance the deal, which has declined about 37 percent since the purchase was announced. The lawsuit alleges that this served as motivation for Musk’s alleged false statements as he faced the prospect of a margin call To make up the shortfall.

In the decision, Breyer pointed to Musk’s false statements, including a tweet in which he said the acquisition was “temporarily put on hold pending details supporting the calculation that the spam/fake accounts are actually Represent less than 5% of users.”

Investors argued that the post suggested the merger was conditioned on Twitter providing documentation supporting the claim, while Musk argued that the statement was technically true because the deal had been delayed for months. While he awaited details on the count.

Breyer said Musk’s argument “misses the very thing that makes the statement false.” He found that the question was not whether the deal was slowed down, but whether Twitter had a duty to provide the information sought to close it.

“Because Twitter did not have an obligation to provide this data to Defendants under the terms of the merger agreement, Defendants’ representation that Twitter had this obligation to close the deal was false,” the order said. Due diligence as a condition of the merger agreement.

It also became the basis for Breyer to refuse to refute Musk’s Post claim that the actual number of fake accounts on Twitter “could be much higher” than 20 percent and that the deal could not move forward until the CEO Parag Aggarwal did not show proof. Fake and spam accounts account for less than 5 percent of the user base. The judge agreed with investors that the tweet was false because it created the impression that Musk was entitled to due diligence and had the authority to consummate the merger.

“The defendant was not given access to any user data from Twitter to support that number; To the contrary, they specifically waived due diligence as part of the merger agreement,” Breyer wrote.

The lawsuit cites a series of alleged misleading statements by Musk. The court found that some were not wrong, including his tweet corroborating a Twitter user who posted that “[i]If 25% of users are bots the cost of the Twitter acquisition deal should be 25% less. A statement of opinion is not misleading, Breyer explained, “simply because external facts show the opinion to be false.” He similarly rejected Musk’s claim related to his tweets that he received a call from Twitter lawyers advising him that they had violated the terms of his nondisclosure agreement.

The judge gave lawyers representing investors a chance to fix the claims.

Musk is facing another lawsuit from investors who sold their shares in 11 days because Musk was late in notifying financial regulators that they had acquired a substantial stake in the company . They claimed that Musk’s omission saved them approximately $143 million, while they missed out on significant profits as shares skyrocketed in light of the news.

Musk started acquiring Twitter shares from January 2022. Three months later, he had acquired more than a 5 percent ownership stake. The lawsuit says that under the Securities Exchange Act, Musk was required to notify regulators within 10 days of exceeding that limit. Instead, he continued to accumulate shares, waiting until April, when he had acquired 9.1 percent of the company, before filing the required disclosures.

