Elon Musk's stupid lawsuit offers a glimpse of the Musk-MAGA alliance

Elon Musk’s new lawsuit against Media Matters, which X Corp filed late Monday, has been dismissed by legal experts as a frivolous attempt at bullying to silence a prominent critic. But some Republicans apparently see this as a feature, not a bug: They’re associating themselves with Musk’s effort for precisely this purpose.

Musk’s lawsuit alleges that Media Matters knowingly and misleadingly harmed Given. With the increase in anti-Semitic content, advertisers began fleeing the site, leading to a decline in advertising revenue.

Republicans are eagerly rushing to Musk’s defense – and not just rhetorically. Two GOP state attorneys general — Ken Paxton in Texas and Andrew Bailey in Missouri — have responded by announcing vaguely defined investigations into media matters.

Meanwhile, Trump adviser Stephen Miller is requesting Republican law enforcement officials will investigate media cases for “criminal” activity. And Mike Davis, who is touting himself as Donald Trump’s next attorney general, has declared Media Matters staff members should be sent to jail.

This is the opinion of author Greg Sargent

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, does not deny that the connection between the ads and the pro-Nazi postings is real. Rather, it accuses Media Matters of simply creating an account based on marginal content and refreshing it until it finally generates comparisons. The lawsuit states that they are “exceptionally rare” but were deliberately designed to degrade X, harm its revenue flow, and interfere with its contracts with advertisers.

This is a weak case, as experts tell, The Media Matters article states that it has “found” the comparisons, which Ax calls “inaccurate”, and insists that they were “manipulated” into existence. But even if you question Media Matters’ presentation of the facts, it still won’t show that it “did all this to damage the market value of X,” said Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

“If Media Matters tampered with the images and those results couldn’t be replicated, there would probably be a claim here,” Vladeck told me, emphasizing that those ads with Nazi-related content ” It proved possible to see. He said that Media Matters wrote about these comparisons not to hurt X, but because they are “newsworthy”.

When I asked Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters America, whether it was misleading to say that the photos were “found,” he rejected this premise. He said Media Matters’ goal was to show that despite X’s assurances to the contrary, internal security measures had failed to prevent those conflicts. actually happening,

“What we’re saying is that the filters that they say exist are not working the way they claim,” Carusone said of X. This is something those companies will definitely want to know about – and avoid.

The case may be dismissed. But if not, Carusone said, Media Matters will probably pursue discovery, trying to learn whether Musk and X executives “knew internally” that these conflicts were happening, what they did with advertisers about it. communicated, and how Musk discussed procedures for handling extremist content internally. ,

Carusone said Discovery will also explore Musk’s communications about public anti-Semitism. Musk recently endorsed a posting that some Jewish communities are promoting “hate against whites”, resulting in a “rush of minorities” into Western countries – the classic white genocide theory. Carusone said the finding could establish whether Musk’s “explicit endorsement of a white genocide worldview” was a major reason for “advertisers’ reassessment.”

Which brings us to a larger point: Musk’s own anti-Semitic statements — and his own website’s handling of anti-Semitic content — are also apparently major reasons for the companies’ departure. As First Amendment lawyer Ken White told me, it’s hard to imagine that the Media Matters report alone would have done this damage: “The exodus of most advertisers comes from Musk personally and curiously endorsing explicitly anti-Semitic rhetoric. “It happened because of doing.”

In this context, the GOP defense of Musk plays an ugly role.

Musk’s white-genocide moment is often dismissed as a “conspiracy theory,” but it’s much more than that. Amidst all this, Musk’s elevating would-be replacement-theorist Tucker Carlson, bashing George Soros, trafficking in white nationalist sentiments, spreading misinformation about Trump’s insurrection, and much more, what’s on display is a surreal worldview. Is. As author John Ganz says, it reflects an ideological turn among some tech elites – Peter Thiel is another – which aims to put vast technological skills at the service of reactionary and authoritarian politics.

So, when Republicans vow to use state power against Musk’s critics, they are not simply promising to protect the billionaire’s business interests from anti-Semitism. They will also use the power of the state to corruptly protect someone who is using his enormous power over our information ecosystem to gain privilege and elevate that worldview.

MAGA Republicans are now openly calling for the next GOP presidential bid to appoint lawyers willing to prosecute political opponents across the board. If you wonder what a Musk-MAGA alliance might look like in the future, this saga provides a troubling glimpse.

