Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, soft launches this weekend

We’ve been hearing rumors about Elon Musk’s new AI venture, XAI, for months, and now it looks like it’s almost here. The Tesla CEO and renowned social media guru took to Twitter/X to announce that his AI venture will launch its first model tomorrow, November 4th.

This is a kind of beta stage, because it is being released For “Selected Group” only, However, Musk did not reveal what happened in the selection process. Will this be a random drop or reserved for AI model “VIPs” like, uh, Tucker Carlson, Chaya Raichick or the indefatigable Caturd? It’s anyone’s guess.

Musk is making big promises about his AI, declaring that “in some key respects, it is the best that currently exists.” It will compete with big-ticket offerings from OpenAI, Google, Meta, and many others, so we’ll see which “key honors” make it the best that currently exists.

Tall promises started from the very beginning of xAI, as its intended purpose is literally to “understand the true nature of the universe.” It’s a long way from asking a chatbot which hotel to stay in or what you can cook with two cucumbers and a bag of spinach. Musk has had an endless series of issues lately, including marking up Tesla sales and, you know, the whole Twitter thing, so we’ll see if he can successfully uncover the true nature of reality .

The timing here seems to be no coincidence. Elon Musk spoke at the inaugural UK AI Security Summit this week, where the UK and US alike announced investments in AI guardrails. Additionally, OpenAI is holding its first DevDay on November 6, so Musk may try to address the company’s troubles. The two companies are not only rivals, but Musk was actually an early board member of OpenAI alongside Sam Altman in 2015, which led to disagreements and a rapid divestment.

In any case, we only have a few hours before we understand the true nature of the universe. If popcorn still exists after tomorrow, I will make popcorn. Exciting times!

