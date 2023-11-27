Neuralink has raised an additional $43 million, according to an SEC filing, as it faces increasing scrutiny.

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund led the latest round, TechCrunch reports.

The filing shows that Neuralink has now raised more than $320 million.

Elon Musk’s controversial brain implant company Neuralink has raised more funding to begin human trials.

The latest round was Led by billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, TechCrunch reported. A total of 32 investors contributed funds, according to the filing.

Neuralink is developing a device that will be implanted in humans to monitor brain activity. The microchip will be inserted into the brain through the patient’s skull.

company Received FDA approval Its implant will be tested in human trials in May next year. 11 people will join after the first thousands applied To receive a transplant.

The latest funding round comes as Elon Musk faces more criticism over the death of monkeys Neuralink Its chips were tested. A dozen monkeys before getting implants experienced various health problems And ultimately he was euthanized.

One Animal rights group claimed There were records that monkeys used for research by Neuralink were abused. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says the records show “extreme suffering.”

The committee also claimed to have veterinary records that showed the company had euthanized 12 monkeys. experienced symptoms Which includes infection and brain swelling.

Neuralink has previously been investigated by four members of the House of Representatives. They Wrote to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has called for regulators to investigate Musk for securities fraud over statements he made about the implant.

Musk said in September that “No monkeys have died because of Neuralink chips.” Responding to a user, he said in the

billionaire too once declared The chip means that when combined with the organs of Tesla’s robot Optimus “the Luke Skywalker solution could become real” and help save humanity from the threat of AI.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

