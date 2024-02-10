Elon Musk’s Neuralink legal home moves to Nevada after Delaware judge invalidates Tesla payment deal

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk’s $55.8 billion pay package as Tesla CEO.

Neuralink, which is physically headquartered in Fremont, Calif., became a Nevada company on Thursday, according to state records. Delaware records also list the company’s legal home as Nevada.

The move comes after Musk, formerly of Twitter, wrote that Austin-based Tesla shareholders would consider moving the company’s corporate registration to Texas.

“Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware,” he wrote in a post after the court’s decision. He later said, “If you prefer shareholders to decide on matters I recommend incorporating in Nevada or Texas.”

Legal experts say most corporations set up legal shop in Delaware because the laws there favor corporations. Eric Gordon, a professor of business and law at the University of Michigan, said, “Delaware made itself the state of choice for the incorporation business by being friendly toward company management, not shareholders.”

On January 30, Delaware Chancellor Kathleen St. Jude McCormick invalidated the pay package Tesla established for Musk in 2018, ruling that the process was “flawed” and the price “unreasonable”. In his decision, he called the package “the largest potential compensation opportunity ever seen in the public markets by several orders of magnitude.”

McCormick’s decision knocked Musk from the top spot on Forbes’ list of the richest people.

Musk, co-founder of privately held Neuralink, is listed as the company’s chairman in Nevada documents. Messages were left Saturday seeking comment from Neuralink and Tesla.

McCormick determined that Tesla’s board lacked independence from Musk. His lawyers said the package needed to be rich to give Musk an incentive not to leave — a line of argument the judge rejected.

McCormick wrote, “Overwhelmed by the rhetoric of ‘all the upside’, or perhaps influenced by Musk’s superstar appeal, the board never asked the $55.8 billion question: ‘Is it worth retaining Musk and achieving his goals?’ Was the plan necessary for Tesla?’”.

Musk’s fans argue that he should not be paid like other CEOs because he is not like other CEOs. He and Tesla are practically inseparable, so retaining him as CEO is key to the company’s growth. He built the company from one idea to the world’s most valuable automaker, selling more electric vehicles than any other company last year. Their star power gets free publicity, so the company spends little on advertising. And they’ve forced the rest of the auto industry to accelerate electric vehicle plans to counter Tesla’s unprecedented growth.

McCormick’s decision comes five years after shareholders sued Musk and Tesla directors, accusing them of violating their duties and arguing that the pay packages were a product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of them.

The defense countered that the pay plan was negotiated fairly by a compensation committee whose members were independent and had high performance milestones.

Musk wrote on Twitter last month that the first human had received an implant from Neuralink. The billionaire did not provide additional information about the patient.

