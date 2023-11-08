Elon Musk's Neuralink is looking for the first human volunteer for unprecedented brain chip implant trial

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is launching an unprecedented clinical trial and for it, the brain-chip company is looking for a human volunteer to undergo a pioneering procedure that could revolutionize the way we interact with technology.

Requirements for Volunteer

The company is actively looking for a quadriplegic person under the age of 40 to participate in the experiment, which involves a surgical procedure where a portion of their skull will be removed, making way for the Neuralink brain implant. Will go.

According to bloombergA robotic surgeon, operated by a 7-foot tall robot named ‘R1’ equipped with advanced cameras, sensors and delicate needles, will insert ultra-thin wires and electrodes into the person’s brain.

This implant with 1,000 electrodes is designed to enable the recipient to perform computer tasks using their thoughts through a unique “think-and-click” mechanism.

The process is a remarkable feat of technology, pushing the boundaries of what was once considered science fiction. Neuralink’s ambitious goal is to develop a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can transform thoughts into computer instructions.

Neuralink capabilities

This technology has the potential to restore autonomy to individuals suffering from debilitating neurological conditions, such as paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The procedure involves inserting a thread 1/14th the diameter of a human hair into the brain. , These threads are lined with 16 electrodes, programmed to gather important data about brain activity, particularly related to movement intention. bloomberg, The precision required for this task is beyond human capability, requiring the use of sophisticated robots such as the R1 to avoid damage to vital brain tissue during the insertion process.

Ethical controversies and regulatory challenges

Neuralink’s R1 robot has already performed extensive experimental surgeries on animals including pigs, sheep and monkeys. However, these experiments have not been without controversy, having been criticized by animal rights groups concerned about the treatment of experimental animals.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of Neuralink’s research, the company has faced challenges. Recent developments have drawn scrutiny, including claims of fraud and animal rights concerns. According to the report, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has called for an investigation into Musk’s statements regarding the deaths of the Neuralink monkeys, accusing him of providing misinformation and concealing implant difficulties. Tech Times,

Neuralink’s journey toward developing a commercial brain-computer interface has also faced regulatory hurdles. The company sought approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implant its device in human patients, but concerns about safety led to negotiations over a small number of participants in the trial.

Elon Musk’s grand vision

While the company’s short-term goal is to create a brain interface for individuals with unmet medical needs, Musk envisions a future where this technology will be available to billions of people, unlocking human potential and surpassing biological capabilities. However, experts warn that even if a brain implant device is proven safe for human use, it could take more than a decade to gain commercial approval for widespread use.

