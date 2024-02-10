Elon Musk’s Neuralink is joining Nevada after Delaware judge blocks payments to Tesla

February 10, 2024
Business

Published on Feb 9, 2024, 6:26pm ET

Elon Musk’s brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, has changed its place of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, according to business portals of both states.

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla would hold a shareholder vote to move its incorporation state from Delaware to Texas after a judge invalidated his $56 billion pay package.

However, legal experts said changing the incorporation status for Tesla could raise hurdles such as investor lawsuits, especially if it is seen as a move to protect his pay package.

Musk said last week that Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, who is recovering well after the procedure.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

