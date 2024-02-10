Elon Musk’s Neuralink is joining Nevada after Delaware judge blocks payments to Tesla

Business

Published on Feb 9, 2024, 6:26pm ET

Elon Musk’s brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, has changed its place of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, according to business portals of both states.

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla would hold a shareholder vote to move its incorporation state from Delaware to Texas after a judge invalidated his $56 billion pay package.

The development comes nearly a week after Elon Musk said Tesla held a shareholder vote to shift its incorporation state to Texas. reuters

Experts said changing the incorporation status for Tesla could lead to hurdles such as investor lawsuits. getty images

However, legal experts said changing the incorporation status for Tesla could raise hurdles such as investor lawsuits, especially if it is seen as a move to protect his pay package.

Musk said last week that Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, who is recovering well after the procedure.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

load more…

{{#isDisplay}}{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com