Every few days a Falcon 9 rocket takes off to deliver satellites into orbit. You might think that this would seem like a normal thing by now. Not for the crowd gathered at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Dec. 1. First came excitement. The sight of the rocket gleaming in the sky, then its reusable first stage landing with Mary Poppins-like grace on the launch site inspired awe, as did the sonic boom that followed. Put in. “It doesn’t get old. It’s like being at an AC/DC concert,” raved one spectator. Then a sense of accomplishment hit. This spacecraft carried a geopolitical payload: it was South Korea’s first spy satellite. , which was trying to catch North Korea days after North Korea reportedly put its own spyware into orbit. There was also a scientific element to it: the country’s By carrying the first satellite, it took Ireland into the space age.

What no one knew was that they had Elon Musk to thank for this spectacular performance. At the same time, the founder of SpaceX, the company behind the Falcon, has marveled at the almost unbreakable reliability of the engineering – SpaceX has launched and recovered its rockets 250 times – which is in stark contrast to the naive, error-prone comments. Recent weeks have made him look like an irritable space cadet. These included: appearing to support an anti-Semitic tweet on his social-media platform X (an act he later called “stupid”); an inglorious trip to Israel that he said was to promote peace but ended up sounding more like an apology trip; the “Go to hell” bombardment of advertisers like Disney at the New York Times summit after they pulled their ads from X; And silly self-falsifications like his comment that he had “done more for the environment than any single human being on Earth”.

One rocket launch attendee sighed that Mr. Musk, for all his talent, now reminds him of the messed-up Tony Soprano from the Mobster TV series. But another, a young British physics lover, pointed the finger at why the entrepreneur still enjoys a cult following. “He is clearly a very troubled man. But it is tempting to be strong and turn a troubled past into a successful future. He is a mega leader. He has to convince people that he can walk on water.

This points to the dilemma at the core of the Musk phenomenon. Is boasting just a show off as a business leader? Can a man who challenged the conventions of engineering, energy and economics to revolutionize land and space travel get away with disregarding the rules of human decency because of the importance of his mission? Or has the mission itself gone to his head, creating a savior complex that may ultimately bring him down?

The answer is a combination of all three. Mr. Musk’s provocative humor, from childish fart jokes to pranks like smoking pot in public, has helped cement his reputation as a business master. Often he goes too far, angering regulators and raising concerns about the state of his mental health. But their rule breaking also thrills their fans and, although their main marketing technique has been to sell great products, it helps their brands gain attention; Until this year, Tesla sold itself through word-of-mouth rather than advertising. His showmanship has a Willy Wonka quality; It’s hard to know where the magic ends and the madness begins, but you can hardly take your eyes away.

To be sure, now that Tesla, valued at $750 billion, is the world’s most valuable carmaker and SpaceX is reportedly worth $150 billion, its intentions to continue the unpleasant behavior are questionable. An anecdote from a recent biography of Walter Isaacson shows that they can be compulsive. Mr Musk’s friends once took his phone and locked it in a hotel safe to prevent him from tweeting overnight. At 3 in the morning he ordered the hotel security to unlock the safe. Yet no matter how toxic his tweets are for X, which relies on advertising, they don’t matter much to Tesla and SpaceX customers and investors. Although Tesla’s stock price has declined from time to time due to his actions, it has experienced spectacular growth over the past few years. If SpaceX goes public, investors will invest in it, even if some people hold their noses while doing so. For all his achievements, it is mostly a result of his vision and drive that the company has achieved such advances in both rocketry and satellite communications.

The most disturbing thing is the Messiah Complex. From Tesla and SpaceX to artificial intelligence (AI), Mr Musk acts as if he is on a mission to save humanity, by preventing climate disaster, providing escape routes through interplanetary travel, and humans out-thinking machines. By preventing, or averting, nuclear Armageddon. (Last year he blocked Ukraine’s efforts to retaliate against Russia by refusing to expand access to its Starlink satellites in Russian-held territory on the grounds that such an attack would allow Vladimir Putin to retaliate with nuclear weapons.) action may have to be taken). At times he seems like a capricious Greek god who believes the future is in his hands. “The future will finally look like the future,” he bragged at the launch of Tesla’s Cybertruck pickup on Nov. 30.

Saving humanity is in vogue right now. This is a dangerous fetish. Last month a charter to protect the world from the dangers of rogue AI nearly destroyed OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. A year ago Sam Bankman-Fried, now a convicted fraudster, claimed that the catastrophic risks he took with his FTX crypto-exchange were in the service of humanity. Such missionary zeal is nothing new in business. This inspired Henry Ford, the inventor of the Model T, to raise the living standards of workers. But his savior complex got the better of him and he spewed anti-Semitism.

Mr Musk’s ego may also end badly. During all the future confusion about the Cybertruck, drivers struggled to find its door handles. Yet in the grand scheme of things, their technological achievements will probably outweigh their human imperfections. He has earned his place in history for pioneering electric cars and reusable rockets. Future generations will probably judge him like Judge Ford does today: a handful will condemn his flawed character; Most people will remember the glory of his creations.

