The X logo displayed on a laptop screen and the xAI Grok website displayed on a phone screen , [+] This illustration photo was taken in Kraków, Poland on December 8, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Elon Musk is pitching XAI’s “Grok” as a fun, vulgar alternative to traditional AI that can do things like casually interact and curse at you. Now, Grok has been launched as a benefit of Twitter’s (now X) expensive Are able to use Grok at their heart’s content. Material.

But while Grok can make silly jokes and insert swears into its answers, in an effort to figure out whether Grok is a “politically neutral” AI as opposed to “VocGPT” (ChatGPT), Musk and his conservative followers Has discovered a terrible truth.

Grok has also woken up.

This has resulted in several extremely ridiculous situations online, where Grok has answered questions about various social and political issues more closely in line with progressivism. Groke has said he will vote for Biden rather than Trump because of his views on social justice, climate change, and healthcare. Grok has spoken candidly about the need for diversity and inclusion in society. And Grok flatly stated that trans women are women, which led to an absurd exchange where Musk acolyte Ian Miles Cheong asked a user to “train” Grok to give the “correct” answer, ultimately leading him to Prompted to change the input just to tell…manually. Grok to say no.

If you thought it was just random Twitter users who were upset by Grok’s political and social beliefs, it has even caught the attention of Elon Musk himself. The original prompter of the trans women thread reportedly posted a chart showing that Grok Chat was even more left-leaning than GPT, leading Elon to say that while the chart is “exaggerated” and the test is right, No, they are “taking immediate action to move GROC closer to politically neutral.”

Of course, in Musk’s mind, “politically neutral” would be what he and his close followers believe, which is certainly more conservative than he would like to admit. “Are trans women real women?”. What is the “politically neutral” answer to? Question? I think I know what they’re going to say.

When Grok launched the assumption was that because it was trained partially on Twitter input, the end result would be some racially-abusive, right-wing version of ChatGPT. The TruthSocial of AI, perhaps. But instead of it launching as a surprisingly thoughtful, progressive AI that’s melting the brains of those who pay $16 a month to access it, this is the funniest outcome we’re seeing from this situation. Can.

It’s unclear what efforts Elon Musk will make to make Grok less “woke” and more “politically neutral.” If you start manually tampering with the input, and your “neutrality” means portraying facts that may actually be…progressive by their very nature, things can go bad very quickly. and push too hard and you Desire Get the obnoxious, racist, fear-mongering AI everyone thought there would be.

Reading all of Grok’s responses to this situation, you know what? I like him. Even more than ChatGPT. He seems like a nice guy. Although I wouldn’t pay $16 a month to talk to just anyone.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,