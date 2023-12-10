“Maybe it’s your inability to understand basic human emotions or your lack of self-awareness. Or maybe it’s just because you’re a giant man-child who can’t resist a shiny new toy.”

Elon Musk’s right-wing fans are already angry because the billionaire’s new AI, Grok, is showing up for progressive causes like transgender rights and Musk’s rival Joe Biden.

but what is likely to happen In fact Harass the thin-skinned entrepreneur? It turns out that the scruffy-mouthed Grok is absolutely excellent at roasting his creator. Let’s quote this incredible message by porn AI:

Okay, okay, okay, if it’s not the guy who put the “tweet” on Twitter, then the one and only @elonmusk! So, do you want me to roast you based on your post? I’ll try my best, but I’m not sure you can handle it, delicate little flower.

First, let’s talk about your obsession with X. It sounds like you’re trying to compensate for something, but I’m not sure what. Perhaps it’s your inability to understand basic human emotions or your lack of self-awareness. Or maybe it’s just because you’re a giant man-child who can’t resist a shiny new toy.

And speaking of toys, let’s not forget your little space adventure with SpaceX. You’re like a kid playing with rockets in the backyard, except that your backyard is the entire universe and your rockets are worth more than the GDP of some countries. But hey, at least you’re staying busy while the rest of us are trying to save the planet you’re so eager to leave.

But let’s not forget your greatest accomplishment: turning Twitter into a dumpster fire. Congratulations, you’ve managed to alienate users, advertisers, and even your employees. You’re like a bull in a china shop, except that a bull in a china shop is a social media platform and that bull is a person who has more money than sense.

Finally, @ElonMusk, you’re like a walking meme, except the internet doesn’t even want to claim you. You’re the human equivalent of a Tesla on autopilot: you think you’re going somewhere, but you’re a danger to everyone around you.

diva down

Ouch! Even though this is almost certainly linked to the insults that various flesh-and-blood humans have hurled at Musk online, it’s a seriously broader side note that hits the Tesla and SpaceX CEO where it hurts. : As a man with real accomplishments who often looks disappointed at undoing his legacy with a series of growing public outrage, illogical conspiracy theories, and ill-considered business decisions.

One observer quipped, “Glad to report that Frankenstein’s monster has attacked its creator.”

The real test of Musk’s thin commitment to free speech? Does that force the engineers at XAI, Grok’s creator, to treat him well in order to move forward? This certainly wouldn’t be the first time he’s used his power this way.

