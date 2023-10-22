Elon Musk’s financial situation could send Tesla stock into the red

With everything that’s going on with Elon Musk, it’s easy to forget that it’s Tesla who finances the Musk machine: the reach of his opinions fueled by his purchase of Twitter (which Musk has now renamed X). increases; His ability to send rockets into space, and whatever he can dream up in the next five minutes

Tesla, the world’s largest electric-car maker (still maintaining a slight lead over China’s BYD), is why Musk — at least as this column goes to press — is worth more than $200 billion. He is also the richest person in the world.

Pay attention to the qualifiers.

Soon, Musk could drop to No. 2 or lower, overtaken by Bernard Arnault, who runs the LVMH luxury goods empire (his wealth has declined some recently with the decline in LVMH shares) or perhaps Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Of course, Musk is Tesla’s CEO and largest shareholder.

The latter is the reason for Musk’s unstable position in the list of billionaires.

The company is going through tough times, and as I mentioned, its wealth is tied up in the stock.

Just how difficult and existential it is for Musk’s fate, the future of Tesla and its shareholders, has been the subject of intense debate in the market recently.

Undoubtedly, Musk and Tesla have many true believers.

And it’s not hard to root for a free-speech guy who regurgitates the stereotypes canceled by leftists running Twitter ahead of the 2022 buyout.

Yet if you’re a betting man (or woman), the anti-Tesla “bear” case looks increasingly attractive.

Tesla stock is down 35% in the past month (compared to a 2.5% decline in the S&P).

It crashed on Wednesday after Musk himself said the company’s unsustainable business model was facing some significant headwinds.

The company’s new “Cybertruck” is not selling. Tesla remains profitable (this was not always the case), although it missed earnings and revenue.

According to the analyst, margins are falling.

Tesla stock is down 17% in the past month (compared to a 2.4% decline in the S&P).

It declined on Wednesday after Musk himself said the company's unsustainable business model was facing some significant headwinds.

The company's new "Cybertruck" is not selling.

Tesla remains profitable (this was not always the case), although it missed earnings and revenue.

According to the analyst, margins are falling.

It plans to expand with a new plant in Mexico.

But it’s doing all this in a high interest rate environment, which means there will be less demand for its products, with a recession likely in 2024.

As Musk said: “I cannot stress this enough [for] For most people, buying a car is all about the monthly payments. And as interest rates rise, the monthly payment i.e. the interest ratio naturally increases.

pretend shopping

Of course, we’ve been here before.

Remember the dark days of Tesla around 2018, when the company was literally on the verge of bankruptcy.

Stocks were falling, and short sellers – those who make money when stocks fall – were having a field day.

Elon was the target of regulatory scrutiny after production delays, no profits, and a buyout at a massive premium, with the market signaling its impending Chapter 11 status following the TSLA stock symbol “Q”. .

Shares are up nearly 800% since those bad days.

Bulls talk about Tesla’s strong revenues and the fact that it can produce cars cheaper than anyone else in the EV market.

But to buy into the Tesla “bull” story, you also have to suspend some disbelief.

EVs are expensive and yet ineffective.

How can they be a sustainable mass market product?

Musk suggested as much on Wednesday.

That said, Tesla is willing to cut prices to make its EVs more affordable for the vast middle class.

Analysts have also begun to notice that Tesla’s EVs, and EVs in general, may also be unsustainable in an ESG sense.

Part of Tesla’s market appeal wasn’t that it sells a lot of cars, because it doesn’t.

This is a function of the environmental social governance investing craze, where asset managers assess stocks on a variety of non-financial metrics, including their company’s dedication to sustainability.

EVs may not burn fossil fuels, but the chemicals in their batteries are mined in environmentally hazardous conditions, often done in slave-labor-like conditions.

Electricity has to come from somewhere, most of it not from all those “clean energy” windmills, but from our strained electrical grid.

Also, ESG is now on a potential death march after common sense attacks led to hyperinflation (oil companies were forced to stop drilling when gas prices remained high).

ESG fund returns are volatile and cannot really compete in the tough high-interest rate market.

Tesla’s shares may decline due to ESG’s absence.

An even bigger concern are Tesla’s questionable fundamentals.

Gordon Johnson, CEO of GLJ Research and a longtime Tesla skeptic, points out that Tesla’s financial metrics, even before the company’s recent headwinds, were looking increasingly “shaky.”

Sales growth has declined. Tesla produced 435,000 cars in the third quarter of 2023, up from 466,000 in the second quarter.

Its stock market value of $700 billion is more than the combined value of the next seven largest automakers.

Still, Johnson says, Tesla only sold 3% of the cars it sold last year.

He says that sales growth has declined.

Tesla produced 435,000 cars in the third quarter of 2023, up from 466,000 in the second quarter.

Its stock market value of $664 billion is more than the combined value of the next seven largest automakers.

Still, Johnson says, Tesla sold only 3.9% of those companies' total cars last year.

“I don’t want to say Tesla is going out of business, but it’s overvalued,” Johnson told me.

If so, then Musk’s position as the world’s richest man has also been overstated.

