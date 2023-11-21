Elon Musk’s ex sues media monitoring group over report on Nazi material

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s social media company

X, earlier known as Twitter, claimed that the media monitoring group started a “clear stigma campaign” by publishing about 20 articles against social media platforms and Mr. Musk in early November.

Media Matters reports a spate of anti-Semitic and other hate speech on X, some of which was reposted by Mr Musk himself, sparked outrage and alienated advertisers. Criticism of

The complaint accuses Media Matters of illegally interfering with Ax’s contracts with advertisers and making malicious and false statements that it knowingly placed advertisements near anti-Semitic posts.

“Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers off the platform and destroy X Corp,” the company said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas.

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said in response: “This is a frivolous lawsuit aimed at bullying X’s critics into silence.”

“Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court,” Mr. Carusone said.

Mr Musk’s company is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a court order directing Media Matters to immediately remove an article posted last week. Mr Musk indicated in an ex post that he would file more lawsuits.

Mr Musk agreed to a post last week that said Jewish people have a “dialectical hatred” of white people, which drew outrage from many Tesla investors as well as the White House. Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of wealth management firm Gerber Kawasaki Inc., said on CNBC on Thursday that Mr. Musk’s anger is “destroying the brand.”

The 52-year-old entrepreneur is the world’s richest person and the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., as well as the owner of X. He is famous for his provocative posts, including one in which he said he had money for the taking. Tesla went private, prompting a shareholder lawsuit that it ultimately won. But his latest forays into religion and race have drawn a particularly furious reaction.

Among those defending Mr Musk was hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said on X that Mr Musk was not an anti-Semite and that “the world is a much better place because of him.”

