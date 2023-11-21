Elon Musk’s ex sues Media Matters over research on pro-Nazi material

The social media site formerly known as Twitter is suing Media Matters after the nonprofit published research that found ads on X were appearing with anti-Semitic content.

The progressive media watchdog revealed that ads from major brands including Amazon (AMZN) and IBM (IBM) were placed on Ax alongside posts that supported white nationalism and Nazism, angering Ax owner Elon Musk. .

The legal challenge comes amid an exodus of high profile advertisers.

Several major companies have halted their advertising on X, including Apple (APPL), IBM, and Disney (DIS), which strikes at the heart of X’s business and highlights ongoing challenges around brand safety and content moderation. puts what has defined the platform under Musk. ownership.

Musk’s recent endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on the site also sparked criticism, further escalating tensions over his control over a major communications platform.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, alleges that Media Matters distorted the way real users experience ads on the platform and ultimately damaged X’s reputation with advertisers.

The Donald Trump appointee, who has previously ruled on high-profile cases including President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, will oversee Axe’s legal challenge. Many outside experts have pointed to X filing its lawsuit in Texas as an opportunistic attempt to get a more favorable court to rule on the case.

At least one aide in the state has already taken up Musk’s issue. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that he will investigate Media Matters over “potential fraudulent activity.” The Missouri Attorney General also posted on Twitter that his office would look into the matter.

Musk responded online, saying, “Awesome!”

Elon Musk’s ex has accused Media Matters of trying to damage its relationship with advertisers by distorting users’ experience of ads on the platform. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

“Media Matters manipulated the algorithms governing the user experience on That these pairings are anything but what they really are: manufactured, inorganic, and exceptionally rare,” X wrote in the complaint.

X referred to Yahoo Finance CEO Linda Yaccarino’s post on MondayWhere he defended the company.

“If you know me, you know I am committed to truth and fairness.” He criticized the functioning of Media Matters.

If you know me, you know I am committed to truth and fairness. Here is the truth. Not a single authenticated user on X saw advertisements for IBM, Comcast, or Oracle next to the content of a Media Matters article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was media… – Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) 20 November 2023

Angelo Carusone, President of Media Matters X rejected the allegations and defended the group.,

“This is a frivolous lawsuit whose purpose is to intimidate X’s critics into silence,” he said in a statement to Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. “Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court.”

Other experts highlighted the weaknesses they saw in X’s arguments. Joan Donovan, Professor of Journalism and Emerging Media Studies at Boston University, said, “X acknowledges that ads were shown next to hateful content, but argues that this was ‘rare’. He compared the legal complaint to a press release.

Lou Pascalis, founder and chief executive of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory, said advertisers will largely view Ax’s lawsuit as a smoke screen, as their main concerns are tied to Musk and his discriminatory views.

“If you have deep pockets you can be very litigious,” he said. “If you’re for free speech, you can’t sue people who use it. And I think advertisers see it as a distraction. It’s like going back to “is not going to change the decision making system.”

The latest X. of X has made the headlines of NBC former NBC advertising executive Yacarino, as it is trying to reduce the damage caused by Musk’s actions. According to recent stock grants to employees, the value of the company under his ownership has fallen to $19 billion from the $44 billion purchase price.

Pascalis, who considers Yaccarino a friend, said he and other advertising industry leaders have urged him to step down.

“This is not a failure,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com