Elon Musk's ex-sideshow is subtly hurting Tesla

When multi-CEO Elon Musk bashes advertisers in counter-defense of his Company On Thursday, Tesla stock is up 1.3% after it again attacked Disney CEO Bob Iger, this time calling for his firing.

Musk’s dramatic takeover of Twitter, his turbulent management of X, and his inflammatory public comments on world affairs in recent weeks have created waves of distraction for his nearly $800 billion electric vehicle company, Tesla.

And despite his inflammatory comments, Tesla is remaining lukewarm. The stock’s strong performance — shares have doubled in value so far this year — highlights one of Musk’s unique strengths as a polarizing public figure. He may have been widely criticized, even from some of his most vocal boosters, but Tesla appears to be resilient.

One reason for this is that investors see the company as more than just an automaker. To its most optimistic proponents, as Rishad Tobaccowala, former chief strategist at Publicis, said, it’s like a next-generation energy company and a long play on the future of the grid and AI.

But that doesn’t mean Musk’s headline-grabbing interview at the New York Times (NYT) DealBook conference last month won’t have consequences. They are not always visible immediately.

One way to look at these results is to think about what would happen if Musk logged off X and focused on Tesla.

“I really think it’s unfortunate that their investment with X is a conflict of interest for Tesla shareholders,” Ross Gerber, a longtime Tesla enthusiast and head of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Yahoo Finance Live. “But there’s no doubt in my mind that this is hurting Tesla.”

Gerber, whose company owns about 400,000 Tesla shares, worth about $100 million, said Musk’s behavior is influencing people’s purchasing decisions. The company has reduced prices, and is offering customers deals on using the fast charger network to power their vehicles. He predicts Tesla will have to offer more and more sweeteners as potential buyers start looking elsewhere.

Broadly speaking, Tesla faces a challenging mix of headwinds, ranging from increased competition from older carmakers for EV market share to uncertain EV demand and lingering concerns about charging infrastructure. Margins are declining. Regulators are also scrutinizing claims about self-driving capabilities and the range of electrified vehicles.

So then, how can a CEO effectively lead a company through such turmoil while spending significant brainpower on a separate, weaker business?

“What good is X doing Tesla?” said David Trainor, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm. “They hired a CEO to run it, and I don’t see any downside to him stepping away 100%.”

In fact, in Trainor’s view, if Musk announced he was leaving X, Tesla stock would probably rise.

Musk’s financial troubles also pose a risk to Tesla shareholders.

Wall Street is looking beyond Musk’s X-related drama, as there is certainly no recourse for shareholders who are dissatisfied with Musk’s behavior and his divided priorities except to sell.

Gerber said, “This is Elon’s company, it’s basically like a private company. The board is not going to do anything for the benefit of the shareholders.” For now, at least.

