Elon Musk’s ex, formerly of Twitter, sued Media Matters after advertisers flouted reports of ads appearing next to neo-Nazi posts.

IBM, NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast said last week they had stopped advertising on X after a Media Matters report said their ads were appearing alongside content praising Nazis. The Media Matters report also pointed to ads from Apple and Oracle that appear next to anti-Semitic content on Advertisements have been received.

Other major companies, including Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, and Paramount Global (parent company of CBS) announced they were removing advertising from the platform. It was a fresh blow as the platform tries to win back big brands and their advertising dollars, X’s main source of revenue.

X’s complaint claims that Media Matters manipulated the algorithms governing the user experience on “, giving the false impression that these pairings are anything but what they really are: manufactured, inorganic, and exceptionally rare.”

The filing follows Musk’s post over the weekend, vowing, “The second court will open on Monday to file a thermonuclear lawsuit against X Corp. Media Matters and all those who engaged in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

Media Matters, which is based in Washington, DC, responded to the lawsuit on Monday evening with a statement from its president Angelo Carusone, saying: “This is a frivolous lawsuit designed to silence X’s critics. Media Matters stands behind its reporting.”

Carusone had earlier said in a statement that Media Matters would continue its work. “If he sues us, we will win,” he said.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Carusone said the group’s findings show that the protections promoted by X are failing to prevent ads from appearing next to harmful content.

He said, “If you search for white nationalist content, the ads are abundant. The system they say isn’t working that way.”

Advertisers have been skimping on X since Musk’s acquisition more than a year ago. Under his ownership, the site dramatically cut its workforce, disbanded its Trust and Security Advisory Group and eliminated its user verification system.

In July, Musk posted that the site, for which he paid $44 billion, had “negative cash flow” due to a “nearly 50% decline in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.”

Musk has also sparked outrage with his own posts, including one last week in which he responded to a user who accused Jews of “spreading hatred against white people,” writing: “You actually Told the truth.”

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year. Under his ownership, X rolled back rules that had removed “violating hate content” on the platform, the Anti-Defamation League said in a June report. According to ADL’s analysis, 27% of online harassment occurred on Facebook in the first half of 2023, up from 21% in 2022.

The X CEO Linda Yarcarino, which joined the company in May, stated that the company’s “approach has always been clear that all the boards should stop discrimination throughout the board.”

“I think this is something we can agree on and everyone should agree on,” he wrote on the forum last week.

