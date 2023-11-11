Elon Musk’s dislike of bright colors has sparked SpaceX workplace safety concerns: report

Technique

Published on November 11, 2023, 6:55am ET

People work at SpaceX Starbase in Brownsville, Texas. A recent report found that hundreds of people have been injured due to a “lax” safety culture at an Elon Musk company. Employees at SpaceX in Brownsville, Texas Reuters

Several current and former SpaceX employees have criticized the company over worker safety concerns as CEO Elon Musk races to Mars.

A Reuters investigation highlights a “lax” security culture due to Musk’s dislike of bright colors.

During his frequent visits to the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, Texas, Musk played with a new flamethrower while discouraging workers from wearing safety jackets.

Some machines, usually built in industrial safety yellow, were painted black or blue, while the yellow-safety tape was replaced with red.

The investigation revealed that the company also failed to cordon off danger areas, as workers often walked too close to engine-testing and rocket-manufacturing facilities.

Reuters reports that SpaceX personnel have suffered at least 600 injuries since 2014, many of which have been described as serious, including nine head injuries.

An undisclosed incident occurred in 2014 when a new employee and his coworkers were tasked with delivering foam insulation to the company’s main hangar, but they did not have straps to secure it.

Former Marine Lonnie LeBlanc, sitting on the foam in the back of a truck trailer, decided to hold the foam in place using his weight, but a gust of wind knocked him over, causing his head to hit the sidewalk, where he was pronounced dead. Went.

An investigation by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found that SpaceX failed to protect LeBlanc from an obvious hazard, as crews had no convenient access to “tie-downs” and no means to transport cargo. There was no process or oversight.

The relaxed safety culture comes as Musk prepares to land his spacecraft on Mars to save mankind.

Former and current employees say the lax safety culture is due in part to Elon Musk’s obsession with going to Mars. At least 600 SpaceX employees have been injured since 2014, Reuters reports, with many of the injuries described as serious, including nine. head injuries.reuters

“Elon’s concept that SpaceX is on this mission to get to Mars as quickly as possible and save humanity permeates every part of the company,” said Tom Molin, a former senior avionics engineer at SpaceX.

“The company is justified in bypassing anything that gets in the way of accomplishing that goal, including employee safety.”

Molin was part of a group of nine employees who were fired in the summer of 2022 after writing an open letter raising workplace complaints against Musk’s “harmful behavior” on social media.

Former US Marine Lonnie LeBlanc died when he fell from a truck due to a strong gust of wind while carrying foam to another SpaceX facility. Via Reuters During some visits, Musk reportedly played with a new flamethrower, while his representatives thought it was ridiculous. reuters

In another incident that occurred in January 2022, Francisco Cabada was “performing routine pressure valve testing” on an engine when the pressure increased faster than expected.

Cabada was reportedly standing too close to a valve when the pressure increased and a shield hit the valve, causing a skull fracture and head trauma and leaving Cabada in a coma.

SpaceX was fined two fines totaling $18,475 for the safety violations that resulted in Cabada’s injury.

Aerial view of SpaceX Starbase in Brownsville, Texas on August 25, 2022. Reuters

“One time I walked out the door of my building, and there was a huge crane,” said Paige Holland-Thelen, a former operations and automation engineer at Hawthorne. “A bunch of guys in hard hats started yelling at me to go back inside.”

Another aspect of security reportedly overlooked by the company is how many hours a week an employee works as employees worked “hard hours trying to meet Musk’s deadlines”.

The news outlet’s investigation said that at some points, employees slept overnight at the facility to work more than 80 hours a week.

In an effort to speed up work while cutting costs, the company manufactured rocket parts inside tents near the Gulf of Mexico beach, requiring workers to do the welding in temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

Workers fix a section of fencing at the SpaceX Starbase on August 19, 2023. Reuters

When the weather turned inclement, the company would close the tents, cutting off the vital ventilation needed for safe welding practices.

“We could see clouds of dust filling the tent,” recalled Philipp Fruge, a welder. “Everyone was just breathing it in, day after day.”

The Post has contacted SpaceX for comment.

