A recent social media Post By Crypto Pundit MartyParty There has been renewed interest in the early investment patterns surrounding Solana. This interest is centered on the revelation that Elon Musk’s cousin Lyndon Rive was among Solana’s first investors, a fact that has largely flown under the radar since Rive’s announcement on July 30, 2019.

“Why is Elon Musk’s cousin Lyndon Rhys one of Solana’s first investors? Reeve is Elon Musk’s cousin because their mothers are twin sisters,” Marty commented.

The story of Solana and Elon Musk’s cousin

Lyndon Rhys, best known as the co-founder of SolarCity and cousin of tech mogul Elon Musk, has maintained a lower profile than his famous relative. Despite their family ties, Rive’s investment trajectory has diverged significantly from Musk’s, especially after Rive left SolarCity following its acquisition by Tesla in 2016.

In July 2019, Rive invested in Solana Labs, the company behind the SOL blockchain. The project, launched in 2018, is distinguished by its use of a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, which aligns with the growing interest in more energy-efficient blockchain technologies.

While Riv’s participation in Solana’s Series A funding alone was not significant, it was part of a significant $20 million funding round that helped launch the project. Subsequent investments from institutions such as Coinlist and MXC exchange fueled Solana’s growth, cumulatively raising an additional $40 million.

The connection between Riv’s investment in Solana and Musk’s stance on SOL is unclear. Elon Musk is widely recognized for his enthusiasm for Dogecoin, often expressing support for the meme coin. Additionally, Tesla, under Musk’s leadership, has included Bitcoin as part of its corporate balance sheet.

However, Solana was never mentioned by Musk. Notably, after Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin citing environmental concerns in May 2021, the Solana Foundation contacted Musk via Twitter, are replying “DMS are open”. Musk has never responded publicly, suggesting there is no official relationship between Musk and Solana despite his cousin’s investment.

The intrigue deepens with Musk and Solana’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko,’s parallel choice in favor of the Rust programming language for their respective projects, XAI and SOL. The recent announcement of XAI praised the robustness and reliability of Rust, which is essential for scalable and maintainable infrastructure. crypto expert joe mccann commented: “Elon Musk chose Rust for xAI. Anatoly Yakovenko chose Rust for Solana.

In conclusion, while Riv’s early investment in Solana is a notable part of the platform’s history, the extent of his influence or any indirect connection with Musk remains speculation. Still, it’s a story worth keeping in mind.

SOL awards put on hold

At press time, SOL was trading just below $40 and was undergoing a retest after the price fell out of the trading range following the FTX crash last week. A daily close above $38.76 could be important to establish a new range and possibly target the 1,618 Fibonacci extension level at $57.85.

