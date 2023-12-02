Elon Musk's comments are 'hurting Tesla': Investors

Tesla (TSLA) shareholder Ross Gerber called CEO Elon Musk’s retaliatory comments “sad”, as the X boss lashed out at advertisers fleeing the platform over Musk’s support of anti-Semitic posts. Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, argues that as a prominent public figure, Musk should pay more careful attention to his words, failing to do so in this instance.

He said Musk’s apparent social media outburst diminished attention to Tesla’s Cybertruck unveiling. Gerber believes the resulting reaction puts investors on edge amid fears that it could ultimately impact operations.

“Frankly, I think Tesla shareholders need to assess that we’re on this boat and we have no control over the boat. And the guy running the boat has many other boats. And this is just one The facts are,” Gerber told Yahoo Finance. ,

video transcript

Julie Hyman: Well, I want to dig into this a little bit more, especially given what’s happened this week, right? And obviously, the comments he made at the DealBook Summit that got the most attention were about one of his other businesses, X. But, you know, it always comes back to this person who is running these extremely powerful people. Companies and, sometimes, it seems like they don’t really have it together, I would say this diplomatically. So how much of a concern is this for you as an investor?

Ross Gerber: Well, there are two things that concern me in this part of this discussion. The first is that we spent a lot of time this week talking about what we said in DealBook rather than Cybertruck. And it took away a lot from the Tesla event. I’m sorry, it’s sad to me that everyone is talking about him bashing advertisers versus Cybertruck, which is really the story. This is an incredible piece of technology. So in a way it’s kind of sad for me.

You know, the other side of the story, as a Tesla investor, it’s not good for Tesla. There is no doubt that it is influencing people’s purchasing decisions. They are lowering the prices. They are paying charges. They have to do all this and more. We are in a highly polarized world today. And many things said by American public figures are deeply understood by our clients, including what I say by my clients. And you know, we have to be very careful if we don’t want to harm our businesses and express ourselves freely.

And Elon is not doing a good job of it. And Tesla is incurring losses due to this. And this is what I have expressed. I really think it’s unfortunate that their investment with X is a conflict of interest for Tesla shareholders. But there’s no doubt in my mind that this is hurting Tesla.

Julie Hyman: So what should be done about it? Did he– I mean, you know, he got another CEO for X. Looks like it didn’t help. Does anyone else need to drive a Tesla every day? I mean, you know, he’s not going to stay sober, there doesn’t seem to be any cure for it. So what is the solution?

Ross Gerber: Well, Tesla, you know, Elon is not an ally. So he’s not going to do some kind of COO-CEO partnership like, for example, I do with my partner or do with multiple companies. You know, I don’t think– I don’t know who would run Tesla under the circumstances that Elon would want and with the team that he has. And their best chance was Zach Kirkhorn who is now gone.

So that’s my concern about Tesla’s succession planning. I mean, it’s Elon’s company, it’s basically like a private company. The board is not going to do anything for the benefit of the shareholders. So, you know, quite frankly, I think Tesla shareholders need to assess that we’re on this boat, and we have no control over the boat. And the guy who runs the boat has a lot of other boats. And that’s just a fact.

