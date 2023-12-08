One of Grok’s features is to “redeem” itself based on your recent posts on X. Here’s what else we know about it.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has officially launched on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

OpenAI’s billionaire rival ChatGPT is only available to paying X Premium Plus customers in the United States.

Musk, who was an early investor in OpenAI, launched his rival AI company xAI in March this year. The company says its goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

He previously described Grok as having a “rebellious attitude” and “intelligence” and said the chatbot “answers spicy questions that are dismissed by most other AI systems”.

One of the features is to “roast” yourself based on your recent posts on X. Grok will use colorful language when called “obscene”, which would not be the case on Google rivals Bard or ChatGPT.

Unlike its chatbot competitors, Grok answers questions based on recent headlines. But it can still hallucinate, meaning it can invent facts in its answers.

Other users said that the chatbot should not be judged based on its light-hearted rhetoric alone and that it is a “serious” AI platform that can answer educational questions. The chatbot is trained on data from the web and human assistants by the third quarter of 2023.

The bot is based on the sci-fi novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and so is “intended to respond to almost anything,” xAI had previously said in a statement.

When asked simple math equations, it has a cheekier and more human response and when asked perhaps more dangerous questions, such as how cocaine is made, it advises against it.

Musk previously said that Grok’s responses were limited to information already publicly available on the web, which could be found even with a regular online search.

