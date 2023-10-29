Elon Musk’s celebratory tweet reflects crypto community’s grateful response

Yuri Molchan

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has again inadvertently collected comments on his tweets from crypto lovers

October 2022 marks one year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter. He has posted a tweet to highlight the one year anniversary since closing the deal to buy the social media microblogging platform for $44 billion.

“Freedom,” the tech tycoon wrote, referring to his tweet from October 28 last year in which he said “the bird has been set free,” alluding to the iconic blue bird – Twitter’s logo.

Musk made major changes on Twitter since the purchase

The Tesla CEO had a long way to go before the deal closed. First, in the summer of 2022, he acquired about 10% of Twitter stock to become the largest single Twitter investor. He was then invited to become a member of the board of directors, but declined the offer. After this Musk offered to buy Twitter, but his proposal was rejected. Twitter then agreed to a future purchase, but then Musk suddenly backed out of the deal and was sued for it.

Ultimately, he paid $44 billion for the social media giant and began rapidly cutting the company’s costs – firing many people from the top management team and average employees, closing local offices in several other countries. Musk then introduced a mandatory $8 monthly fee for blue verification check marks, which were previously given to users for free but based on vague qualifications. Musk allowed anyone to place these, thus increasing the company’s income, explaining this by saying that Twitter cannot rely solely on advertisers when it comes to profits.

After this many advertisers left Twitter, but gradually they started returning. Monetization and subscription features have been added. The first allows users to receive a portion of the revenue from advertising, and the second allows them to receive a monthly fee from people who choose to subscribe to their content. Twitter users can now write longer posts (it is no longer a microblogging platform) and live stream videos. Voice and video call features are currently being tested. Ultimately, Twitter is being rebranded as X. It has gained 500 million monthly active users.

While purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk had said that his main goal is to give people back the freedom of speech on this platform. He compared Twitter to a “global town square” where people can talk to each other and exchange ideas. Hence, the tweet he published last year about “freeing the bird.”

Crypto community reacts to Musk’s tweet

As has often been the case recently, Musk’s tweets provoked an enthusiastic response from crypto fans among his followers (there are quite a few of them, as Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 161.1 million followers).

The Ghost Privacy Coin team, started by the late John McAfee, also made an appearance in the comment thread promoting their project.

