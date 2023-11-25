Neuralink, the company founded by Elon Musk that is developing implantable chips capable of reading brain waves, has raised an additional $43 million in venture capital, according to a filing with the SEC.

The company raised its previous tranche from $280 million to $323 million in early August, led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, filings published this week show. Thirty-two investors participated, according to the filing.

Neuralink has not recently disclosed its valuation. But in June, Reuters reported that the company was valued at about $5 billion after privately executed stock trades.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink has designed a sewing machine-like device that is capable of implanting ultra-thin threads inside the brain. The threads are connected to a custom-designed electrode that can read information from groups of neurons.

Brain-signal-reading implants are a decades-old technology. But Neuralink’s direct innovation lies in making the implants wireless and increasing the number of implanted electrodes.

In May, Neuralink received FDA approval for human clinical trials after its application was previously rejected, and opened its first human trial to recruitment under an investigational device exemption granted by the FDA.

But critics charge that Neuralink is investigating a toxic workplace culture and unethical research practices.

In a January 2022 article in Fortune, anonymous former employees described “a culture of blame and fear” – one in which Musk would often undermine management by encouraging junior employees to “email issues and complaints directly to him.” Were. By August 2020, only three of the eight founding scientists remained at the company, the result of what a Stat News article described as “internal conflict in which rushed timelines … collide with the slow and incremental pace of science”. it was done.

In 2022, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) alleged that Neuralink and UC Davis, once its research partner, had mistreated several monkeys involved in testing of Neuralink hardware – subjecting them to surgery and psychological distress. Suffered from chronic infection. Reports from both Reuters and Wired suggest that the trial was being expedited due to Musk’s demands for faster results, which led to complications with the installation of the electrodes – including partial paralysis and swelling in the brain.

For nearly a year, Neuralink was under federal investigation by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding animal welfare violations. The USDA ultimately concluded that there was “no evidence” of animal welfare violations in the startup’s tests other than a previous, self-reported incident in 2019 — but PCRM disputed the results of the investigation.

In November 2023, US lawmakers asked the SEC to investigate Neuralink for releasing details about the deaths of at least a dozen animals in which its implants were surgically implanted.

