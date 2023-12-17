Elon Musk's big lie about Tesla finally exposed

In 2016, Elon Musk claimed that Tesla cars could “drive autonomously with greater safety than a person.” Now.” It was a lie that drove up Tesla’s stock price — and made Musk one of the wealthiest people on the planet. That lie is now falling apart in the face of the new return of 2 million Teslas. It’s being revealed to the wider public. For it’s also revealing what close observers of Tesla have known all along (and the company itself admits in the fine print of its legal agreements): Tesla’s so-called “self driving” technology works just fine – as long as There is a human being behind the wheel, alert at all times.

Of all the scandals of venture capital-fueled excess over the past decade, Tesla’s dangerous and over-the-top approach to driving automation technology has been one of the most significant, but also one of the most hidden in plain sight. Like the Mechanical Turk of the 1770s, everyone has become so focused on technology that they have lost sight of the human factors that power the entire spectacle. The worry is that regulators have missed that forcing humans to look after incomplete systems creates entirely new risks on public roads.

If you read the official notice of Tesla recalling over two million vehicles equipped with Autopilot, what stands out is that this is not actually about a defect in the Autopilot technology. At least not in the sense that the system’s cameras are malfunctioning, or its software is seeing red lights as green lights, or its AI is making troubling choices in the “trolley problem” exercise or anything like that. . The strange thing is that this problem is related to humans.

Regulatory technology shows that humans sometimes do strange things. It turns out that when a human uses a “driving assistance” system that does the steering, braking, and accelerating for them, sometimes they stop paying attention to the road. This wouldn’t be a problem if Tesla could actually drive itself safely, and the company took legal liability for what its software did while driving the 5,000-pound vehicles on public roads. But because neither of these things are true, users must be prepared to disengage Autopilot at any time, or they will be faced with a speeding object striking them – perhaps a semi truck swerving into their lane. Has been – as has happened on many occasions.

Editor’s Choice

In short, when humans stop paying attention it’s as big a problem as if a camera or radar sensor is disconnected from the computer running the code. Which makes perfect sense when you read Tesla’s fine print even deeper, and find that the owner bears all legal responsibility for everything the system does. By telling its customers that its cars are nearly self-driving and by designing them without guardrails, Tesla only draws attention to blaming the victim. (The company did not respond to a request to comment for this article.)

Clearly, if humans were a built-in part of the autopilot system, its designers would have taken into account one of our well-known flaws: we stop paying attention when we’re bored. A 1983 paper called the “irony of automation” pointed to a problem that dates back to early 20th century behavioral research: if automation takes over too much of a task, humans may become inattentive. and may miss important parts. The task for which they are needed, especially if it is time-sensitive such as taking charge to prevent an accident. It’s not a matter of being a bad driver or a bad person, no human being can oversee a boring task without eventually becoming inattentive, rendering them unable to perform a complex rescue maneuver at a second’s notice.

Of course, all this has also been well understood over the years in the specific context of autopilot. After the first pair of publicly reported Autopilot deaths — in 2016 when Musk was saying they were already safer than humans driving autonomously — the National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into accidents involving Autopilot. Started. In three fatal crashes, two of which were under almost identical circumstances, drivers died because they were not paying attention when their Tesla drove them into an unexpected obstacle at high speed. In two nearly identical crashes in Florida, the system was activated on a road for which it was not designed.

Connected

What the NTSB found in those three crashes was that there was no single fault in Autopilot’s self-driving system, because from a legal perspective Autopilot was not technically driving. By calling Autopilot a so-called “Level 2” driver assistance system (using the mysterious levels of the Society for Automotive Engineering’s automation taxonomy), Tesla created a technology that automates the car’s major controls but leaves the human driver legally in charge. She leaves. The lack of driver monitoring, a mechanism to keep the human involved with legal and ultimate safety responsibility, was a major shortcoming. Combine this with the ability to activate the system anywhere, even on roads for which Tesla says it is not designed, and you get the bizarre new horror of humans, as The automation they rely on too much leads them to easily avoidable (if unexpected) things. ,

Due to a quirk of regulatory design, the NTSB has the gold standard of accident investigation capabilities, but has no power to do more than make recommendations based on its findings. After investigating the three fatal crashes, the board requested action from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency with actual regulatory power, but no action was taken. Both NHTSA and Tesla ignored the evidence from three thorough investigations pointing to this deadly combination of flaws in Autopilot’s design.

That’s until at least 2021, when NHTSA began investigating at least 11 Autopilot crashes in emergency response vehicles, according to the new recall notice. By this time Musk had organized several stock price-increasing promotional events around the technology, and had been collecting deposits from customers since late 2016 for a “full self-driving” version of the technology. Despite the reported deaths and clear evidence that the only video of a driverless Tesla was heavily staged, even Musk admits that his hype around self-driving technology has been rampant at his property recently. The Titanic has been a central factor in the increase in proportions.

But of course it all depends on the humans behind the steering wheels, in what Madeline Claire Elish calls the “Moral Crumple Zone.” Tesla keeps these paid liability sponges behind the wheel largely through the strength of a statistical lie: that Autopilot is safer than human drivers. Tesla has been officially making this claim in its “Quarterly Safety Report” since 2018 (although Musk has been doing it longer still), despite the fact that its comprehensive statistical comparison does not include any of the most well-known factors affecting Doesn’t even take into account road safety. When road safety researcher Noah Goodall adjusted the best publicly available data for factors such as road type and driver age in a peer-reviewed paper, Tesla’s claimed reduction of 43% in crashes was reduced by 11%. Changed into growth.

If Tesla had designed an Autopilot-like system with the goal of increasing safety, it would have combined the power of sensor technologies with the incredible cognitive power of humans, creating an augmented “cyborg” system with the human at the center. Instead it created a simulation of a self-driving system that was a farce for consumers and Wall Street alike, boosting profits and stock prices at the expense of anyone looking at their phone when the system went wrong. Promoted. Instead of increasing our safety as drivers, Autopilot forces humans to wait carefully to react if something goes wrong, the kind of “vigilance function” that humans are extremely bad at doing.

Now that it’s been caught simulating self-driving and exaggerating its safety benefits, Tesla’s answer is the usual: It can fix all this with a software update. Since Tesla can’t install infrared eye-tracking cameras or laser map approved roads, as competing systems do with software updates alone, NHTSA will have to play along. The only thing Tesla can do through software is to bombard drivers with constant warnings to remind them of the truth they have hidden for so long: You are actually in control here, pay attention, the system will not keep you safe. .

But even in the small victory of the recall based on human factors, NHTSA has made its small contribution to the growing understanding that Tesla’s claims about their technology are false and unsafe. Musk has been arguing since 2019 that Tesla’s self-driving technology is advancing so rapidly that it would not make sense to add driver monitoring, and any human input would only introduce error into the system. After giving him the benefit of the doubt for four years, NHTSA is finally cheating.

Although hardly a heroic effort to protect public roads, this remembrance opens the door to broader action. The Justice Department has been investigating Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” for some time now, and this tacit acknowledgment that humans are still a safety-critical factor in Tesla’s self-driving system could be a prelude to more vigorous enforcement. More importantly, it provides ammunition to an army of personal injury lawyers hungry to break into Tesla’s cashpile in a civil litigation frenzy.

trend

If there is an end coming to Tesla’s dangerous and confusing foray into self-driving technology, it can’t come soon enough. While the world’s richest man got there at least partly by introducing new risks to the public streets, his success sets a troubling precedent for future seekers of enormous wealth. Fearing that example alone, let’s hope this recall is the beginning of regulatory action against Autopilot.

Ed Niedermeyer is the author of Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motorsand co-host autocast, He has covered and commented on cars and mobility technology for various outlets since 2008.

Source: www.rollingstone.com