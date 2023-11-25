Elon Musk’s Ax could lose $75 million in ad revenue after backlash over anti-Semitic content

November 25, 2023
Elon Musk’s Ax could lose million in ad revenue after backlash over anti-Semitic content


X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, typically makes the most money in the last months of the year, as brands ramp up their ad campaigns for the holiday shopping season. According to the new York TimesHowever, the company’s earnings report for this quarter may look different than usual. Based on internal documents many times It has seen over 100 brands and even other types of advertisers like political candidates stop their advertising on the website altogether, while dozens of others are considering withdrawing their campaigns. If advertisers don’t come back, X could lose up to $75 million in ad revenue this year.

The documents reportedly track how Shortly after posting his tweet, media watchdog Media Matters published a report showing the ad appearing right next to anti-Semitic material on the website. In response, X filed a lawsuit against the organization, accusing it of “deliberate and malicious assault.” [manufacturing] “Side-by-side images depicting neo-Nazi and white nationalist marginal content, as well as posts from advertisers on X Corp’s social media platforms.”

In its complaint, Company CEO Linda Yaccarino defended One of them, he said, was Media Matters. The organization called X’s lawsuit “frivolous” in a statement to Engadget and said it expected to win in court.

IBM, Apple and Disney were among the brands that immediately removed their advertising from X following the incidents. Lionsgate specifically cited Musk’s tweet as the reason for suspending its advertising campaigns, while Ubisoft was one of the first video game companies to withdraw its advertising from X. many times’ According to the report, Airbnb has paused more than $1 million worth of ads on X, and Netflix has pulled $3 million worth of ads. X may also lose $4 million in advertising revenue due to Microsoft’s subsidiaries halting their campaigns. Uber and Coca-Cola are two other well-known brands that have decided to stop their advertising on X.

In a statement to the publication, the company said the data it saw was either out of date or “represented an internal exercise to evaluate the total risk.” It also said that the revenue at risk was only around $11 million and that the exact amount fluctuates as some advertisers scale back or increase their advertising spending.

Source: www.engadget.com

