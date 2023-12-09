A long list of major brands stopped marketing on X after a report found ads next to pro-Nazi posts.

At least two brands removed Meta after a recent report found ads next to indecent images of children.

It appears that Elon Musk’s attitude is the reason behind advertisers leaving X and staying on Meta.

Advertisers on social media are taking a markedly different approach to hosting their content on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram compared to Elon Musk’s X as the tech giants come under heavy criticism for questionable content found on each platform. faces – and it appears that Musk’s Attitude is the reason.

Over the past several weeks, The Wall Street Journal has published two major reports outlining Meta’s problem with preventing pedophiles from being promoted on Instagram and Facebook, despite the company ramping up enforcement efforts, as well as this Also explained is how brand-sponsored ads end up appearing. “Risk footage of children” and “explicitly sexual adult videos” on Meta’s platform.

Despite The Journal’s explosive findings — which included ads from brands like Disney and Pizza Hut being displayed next to content containing suggestive posts involving simulated sex acts and children — only two brands (dating site Bumble and Match) have been cited by the outlet so far. ) has been reported. Have distanced themselves from Meta’s platforms.

This can be compared to the mass exodus of advertisers after reports that ads were being displayed next to pro-Nazi posts and owner Musk doubling down on comments criticized as being anti-Semitic. Is done.

Representatives for Meta, X and Match did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

A representative for Bumble directed Business Insider to a public statement released by the company, which said that Bumble would “never knowingly advertise related to inappropriate content” and that it had suspended its ad campaigns on all Meta platforms. Is.

The representative did not answer questions about whether Bumble would resume advertising with Meta if it was deemed safe for the brand in the future or if Bumble would advertise on X.

Musk’s fight with advertisers continues

Musk is no stranger to criticism, but he recently found himself in controversy again after responding to a post on X that said Jewish people are promoting “hatred against whites” and Has criticized the political ideology of the “Western Jewish population”.

“You are absolutely right,” Musk replied For post.

His response was widely criticized as anti-Semitic, as indicated in the original post “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory Often used against liberal Jews, suggesting that non-white immigrants to the US are replacing the white population.

Musk later apologized, calling the comments “stupid.”

The day after Musk’s heavily condemned post, watchdog group Media Matters for America published a report finding that ads on Brands were prompted to suspend their marketing. Campaign on stage.

Although advertisers may be equally concerned about how their campaigns are viewed on social media platforms, their responses to those concerns differed significantly when comparing Meta’s services with X’s. Are – possibly due to the marked difference in tone of leadership of each social media company. Two advertising experts told Business Insider that it took time to address brand safety issues on its platform.

“In the highly polarized environment that exists in America today, advertisers are reluctant to associate themselves with someone whose views could alienate their customers or employees,” Fred Cook, chairman emeritus of global PR agency Golin, told Business Insider. Are.” “Elon Musk definitely falls into that category. His personal brand is too controversial for many marketers – which weakens the appeal of his platform.”

Brands advertising on X have already had a contentious relationship with the platform since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition in October 2022, citing concerns over his overhaul of content moderation policies on the website. But Musk’s behavior has made an already tumultuous relationship even worse.

Instead of taking a tough stance against anti-Semitic content being posted on X, Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters over allegations that ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content on the site.

Cook told Business Insider, “He doesn’t take advice from anyone on image or reputation or what he should or shouldn’t say, and I think left to his own devices he’d be like a man in a china shop.” Like a bull.” “He’s just unfiltered, and I think it shows. I don’t think there’s any other CEO or business leader whose communications staff would allow them to be so unfiltered.”

‘A question of attitude’

Lars Perner, a marketing and consumer behavior expert, told Business Insider that the difference in the response of brands to Musk’s X versus other platforms is “mostly a question of perspective.”

While a spokesperson for Meta told The Wall Street Journal that its platforms are ramping up enforcement efforts to deal with exploitative content being hosted on Facebook and Instagram – potentially calming the nerves of concerned marketers who are worried about the social Well aware of the risks of hosting ads on the media – Musk has doubled down on some of the early practices that led to criticism in the first place.

X’s new brand-friendly CEO Linda Yaccarino has tried to ease tensions with advertisers, claiming the company has been “extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.” Yet, their assurances have been continually undermined by Musk’s off-handed comments.

In an interview in late November during The New York Times’ DealBook summit, Musk repeatedly said that important advertisers could “fuck off” themselves, adding emphatically: “If someone was going to blackmail me for money… If you have, then go fuck yourself.”

On Thursday, Musk specifically took aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger in a series of posts on Loves doing commercials in the U.S. Real stand up guy.”

“At least Meta can say they’re working on it and doing their best,” Perner told Business Insider. He said “it’s a little more difficult with X” because of Musk’s cuts to the platform’s content moderation teams and his controversial comments.

Musk’s net worth makes him the richest person in the world, so he can undoubtedly afford to ostracize people. But it’s unclear how permanent the recent damage will be on brands’ relationships with their social media platforms or whether is also on its way to breaking once again. Once again its top advertisers have suffered a setback.

The X claims that the advertising dollar is at risk in the dollar after a large migration of major brands, while a New York Times report stated the platform’s potential losses as close to $ 75 million.

But even if Musk manages to maintain Will do it.

Tesla investors have already voiced their lack of confidence in CEO Musk on social media platforms since his acquisition, arguing that his actions on the X are a distraction.

“I think Tesla is also being harmed by this, not from advertisers, but from their image,” Cook said. “I think there are a lot of people out there who would be very reluctant to buy a Tesla now – because of Elon Musk.”

