Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI to merge with X after releasing 'rebellious' Grok chatbot

Top Line

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is famous for its social platform and aspirant everything app Bard.

Elon Musk xAI launches Grok this weekend.

getty images

important facts

XAI will be “built into the X app,” Musk said in a post on the platform, which he bought as Twitter last year for $44 billion.

The AI ​​startup “will also be available as a standalone app,” Musk said.

Musk gave no indication of when the standalone apps or the joint operation would be released, nor what features they might include or to whom they would be available and at what price.

news peg

On Friday, Musk said xAI is preparing to unveil its first AI models in line with rival industry leaders like Google and OpenAI and their popular AI chatbots Bard and ChatGPT. The bot, named Grok and modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, was launched a day later as a “very early beta product” for paid subscribers of X. XAI said that Grok is “designed to answer questions with a little wit and has rebellious tendencies” and encouraged users to clarify if they “hate humor.” Musk has said that the Grok bot has a “huge advantage” over other AI models like ChatGPT because it has “real-time access” to the X platform. Although the companies share the same name – the letter “x” is common in Musk’s work – and share a leader, they remain separate entities. On its website, XAI said it is separate from And will work together with other companies.

tangent line

Grok’s launch comes after Musk announced the launch of XAI in July — just months after its creation — with a mission “to understand the true nature of the universe.” Noting the company’s rapid progress, Musk said that xAI’s “compute is doubling every 2 to 3 months.”

forbes rating

$230.9 billion. That’s it forbes Musk is estimated to be worth a fortune, which puts him at the top of our list of the world’s richest people. Much of Musk’s wealth comes from a group of valuable companies he helped found, including automaker Tesla, aeronautics firm SpaceX, brain-computer interface company Neuralink and traffic-busting tunneling firm The Boring Company. He was a co-founder and early backer of ChatGPIT creator OpenAI when it launched in 2015, but he reportedly stepped down in 2018 after a failed acquisition attempt.

Further reading

