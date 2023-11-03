Elon Musk's AI company is about to release its technology to a 'select group' – and he says it's the 'best' on the market

Elon Musk’s AI startup, XAI, will release a preview of its technology on Friday, Tesla’s CEO has announced.

In a post on his

Tomorrow, @xAI Will release its first AI to a select group. In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 3 November 2023

Musk launched xAI in July to “understand the universe” and prevent the extinction of the human race.

At the time, the company said it would share more details on its objectives in the coming months.

Later during an hour-long conversation on Twitter, Musk said he decided to “develop AI in a good way” after seeing that the technology’s development was unlikely to slow down any time soon.

Although Musk has said that he believes AI will ultimately “be a force for good”, he has repeatedly sounded the alarm on the potentially devastating consequences the technology could have on the world – warning that The technology would hit people “like an asteroid” and insisted that there was a chance it would “go the Terminator.”

Earlier this year, he signed an open letter with more than 1,000 tech giants — including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak — urging a six-month pause in AI development, arguing that Given that decisions around technology “should not be handed over to unelected technology leaders.”

The letter came as AI was rapidly becoming the hottest technology in the market due to the unprecedented growth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with billions of dollars poured into the technology.

Musk was involved in the creation of OpenAI, but left the board in 2018 after raising concerns about artificial intelligence.

During a July Twitter Space Talk, Musk said he planned to train xAI’s models in a way that would make it “maximum curious.” [and] The search for maximum truth.”

“I think an extremely curious AI that’s trying to understand the universe, I think, is going to be pro-humanity,” he said. “From that perspective, humanity is much more interesting than not having humanity.”

mathematics of deep learning

According to XAI Co-Founder Greg YangThe startup will delve deep into “the mathematics of deep learning” to take AI “to the next level” and “develop a ‘theory of everything’ for large neural networks.”

“This AI will enable everyone to understand our mathematical universe in ways previously unimaginable,” he said. Said When the company was launched.

XAI’s team includes alumni from major tech companies including Google-owned DeepMind, ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Tesla, and the research arms of Google and Microsoft.

“Collectively we have contributed some of the most widely used methods in the field,” the company says on its website. “We have worked on and led the development of some of the biggest breakthroughs in the field, including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.”

The company is being advised by Dan Hendricks, director of the Center for AI Safety – a group that has warned about “the threat of extinction from AI.”

During a heated discussion with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after attending the UK AI Security Summit on Thursday, Musk reiterated that “the potential [AI] Being bad isn’t 0%.”

Ahead of the summit this week, 28 countries including the US and China signed a “world first” agreement acknowledging the need for international cooperation to prevent “catastrophic harm” caused by AI.

While he acknowledged during a Thursday evening conversation that regulation would be “annoying” for developers, Musk acknowledged: “I think we’ve learned over the years that having referees is a good thing.”

Source: fortune.com