On December 13, Maye Musk, mother of SpaceX and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, expressed her disappointment on social media about the US government’s stance on her son’s initiative.

His statement came after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) refused to grant subsidies worth about $900 million to Starlink, a flagship project under SpaceX that aims to provide global satellite internet coverage.

one in post on x75-year-old Maye Musk wrote, “I am the mother of @elonmusk. His goal is to make this world a better place. @POTUS wants to stop him. Do you have any idea how angry I am?”

He emphasized global praise for Elon Musk and questioned US President Joe Biden’s intentions and sought guidance on how to respond to international questions about the situation.

His comments follow a post by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who criticized the agency for its alleged opposition to Elon Musk’s ventures. Carr, one of two Republican commissioners who dissented from the FCC’s decision, suggested that the decision was influenced by the Biden administration’s perceived unhappiness with Musk.

The incident adds to the ongoing story of Elon Musk’s complicated relationship with the Biden administration, which began in 2020. Musk has previously criticized Biden, dismissing him and accusing the administration of ignoring Tesla’s contributions to the electric vehicle sector – despite its stated support of such technologies.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is pushing forward with its Starlink project. In a significant achievement, SpaceX launched its 90th orbital mission of 2023, deploying 23 Starlink satellites. The launch from Cape Canaveral marked the company’s 280th Falcon 9 launch and contributes to its goal of expanding the Starlink network. The Starlink 6-33 mission set a record for quick turnaround on the company’s launchpad at Space Launch Complex 40, with the first stage booster successfully landing on the drone ship after its ninth flight.

In a broader context, Elon Musk emphasized SpaceX’s dominance in the global space sector. SpaceX is set to launch more than 80% of its payloads into Earth orbit this year, according to a report by analytics firm BryceTech. In the third quarter of 2023, SpaceX conducted 26 of 63 orbital launches worldwide, far ahead of its nearest rival, CASC, which managed 24 spacecraft launches. This significant contribution to the spacecraft’s orbit, totaling 381,278 kilograms, demonstrates SpaceX’s significant impact on the current space industry landscape.

This situation reflects the complexity of the interactions between private space companies, government bodies, and international perceptions. As SpaceX continues to break new ground in space technology, the responses and policies of governments, including the United States, remain a subject of public and international interest.

