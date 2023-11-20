Elon Musk—who founded OpenAI—is reveling in its tailspin

Elon Musk, who helped launch OpenAI in 2015, left the company in 2018 after feuding with his other co-founders. Now, the startup is embroiled in a power struggle that could threaten its existence, and it seems to be enjoying the spectacle.

“It looks like instability.ai is still available,” Musk posted to X on Monday morning, referring to a possible new domain name for the company.

Well, just after midnight Monday, another user joked that they wanted “the entertainment to stop” so they could finally get some sleep. “Same,” Musk responded with a crying-laughing emoji — an icon he used at least seven times in response to posts about the company.

It’s been a nightmare of three days for the employees of the artificial intelligence startup. On Friday, Altman was abruptly fired by the board over claims that he was “not consistently forthright in his communications.” The ambiguity of that statement led to intense speculation about the true reason for his removal; It later emerged that board members, including chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, believed that Altman was releasing new technology irresponsibly rapidly.

On Friday, Brockman resigned in protest over Altman’s firing. Many employees of OpenAI and some of its investors also seemed angry with this decision.

Over the weekend, Altman and Brockman held talks with the OpenAI board over the possibility of returning to business, but the board surprised employees again by appointing a new chief executive, Emmett Shearer.

Microsoft then announced that it would hire Altman and Brockman and other OpenAI defectors. And in a shocking twist, Sutskever said he regretted his “participation in the board’s actions” and joined hundreds of other employees in demanding that Altman and Brockman be allowed to return.

Musk at one point posted several joking tweets about Altman moving to Microsoft Write“Revenge of Clippy” – A reference to Microsoft Word’s paperclip mascot.

In a more serious post to X, he also expressed discomfort over the situation. “Microsoft acquired de facto control of OpenAI some time ago. This is now becoming clear,” he posted on Monday.

The billionaire has indicated for years that he believes artificial intelligence could pose serious risks to humanity, especially in the hands of a profit-seeking entity.

After Altman was fired, Musk posted that he was “very concerned”, adding that Sutskever “would not have taken such drastic action unless he felt it was absolutely necessary.”

The stakes were huge, he said. “OpenAI is not publicly traded and all the money in the world won’t matter if AI goes wrong.”

Source: www.thedailybeast.com