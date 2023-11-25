Elon Musk warns OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is 'something scared' as CEO Sam Altman's return fails to answer key questions

Elon Musk played a big role in convincing Ilya Sutskever to join OpenAI as chief scientist in 2015. Now the Tesla CEO wants to know what they saw there that scared them so much.

Sutskever, whom Musk recently described as a “good guy” with a “good heart” and “crucial to OpenAI being successful” — served on the OpenAI board, which fired CEO Sam Altman two Fridays ago. Was; In fact, Sutskever informed Altman of his dismissal. However, since then, the board has been revamped and Altman reinstated, with investors led by Microsoft pushing for changes.

Sutskever himself retracted his statement on Monday, writing on X, “I deeply regret my involvement in the board’s actions. It was never my intention to harm OpenAI.”

But Musk and other tech elites — including those who mocked the board for firing Altman — are still curious about what Sutskever saw.

Late Thursday, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who has ridiculed “doomers” who fear the threat of AI to humanity, Posted From X, “Really – what did Ilya see?” musk replied A few hours later, “Yes! Something scared Alya so much that she wanted to fire Sam from her job. what was it?”

This remains a mystery. The board gave only vague reasons for firing Etelman. Not much has come to light since then.

OpenAI’s mission is to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) and ensure that it “benefits all of humanity.” AGI refers to a system that can match humans when faced with an unfamiliar task.

OpenAI’s unusual corporate structure places a nonprofit board above a capped-profit company, allowing the board to fire the CEO if, for example, it feels that commercialization of potentially dangerous AI capabilities is proceeding at an unsafe pace. Moving forward.

Earlier Thursday, Reuters reported that several OpenAI researchers had sent a letter to the board warning about a new AI that could endanger humanity. After being contacted by Reuters, OpenAI wrote an internal email acknowledging a project called Q* (pronounced Q-star), which some employees felt could be a breakthrough in the company’s AGI quest. Q* can reportedly succeed in basic mathematical tests, suggesting the ability to reason, in contrast to the more predictable behavior of ChatGPT.

Musk has long warned about the potential threats to humanity from artificial intelligence, though he also sees its advantages and now offers a ChatGPT rival called Grok through his startup xAI. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and helped lure top talent, including Sutskever, but left it after a few years in a poor situation. that later complained about it The one-time nonprofit—which they hoped would serve as a counterweight to Google’s AI dominance—has instead become a “closed source, profit-maximizing company that is effectively controlled by Microsoft.” goes.”

Last weekend, he criticized the OpenAI board’s decision to fire Altman, writing: “Given the risk and power of advanced AI, the public deserves to be informed why the board felt it had to take such drastic action.” ”

When an X user suggested there might be a “bombshell variable” unknown to the public, Musk replied, “Absolutely.”

Sutskever reacts to Altman’s return after stepping down on Monday Write On Wednesday, “There is no sentence in any language that describes how happy I am.”

Source: fortune.com