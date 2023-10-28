Elon Musk Wants Your "Entire Financial Life" on X by 2024

A year into Elon Musk’s ex-ownership, the financial health of the platform formerly known as Twitter remains shaky. But ongoing funding troubles haven’t stopped Musk from pursuing his plan to turn X into a bank, with him saying last November that the move would be key to helping the platform avoid bankruptcy. On an earnings call yesterday, Musk told X employees that he estimates X’s payments system will launch by the end of 2024, The Verge reports.

“It would blow my mind if we didn’t implement this by the end of next year,” Musk said. He confirmed, saying, “When I talk about payments, I really mean someone’s entire financial life. If there’s money involved, it will be on our platform. Money or securities or anything. So it’s Not just like ‘send my friend $20.’ I’m talking, like, you won’t need a bank account.

In January, Musk took his first steps toward this ambitious goal by registering Twitter Payments LLC with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. This was a necessary step for Twitter to begin transmitting money between users in all states and US territories, and according to The Verge, Musk confirmed that he would receive the remaining money-transmitting licenses “in the next few months.” are supposed to.

But Musk’s vision goes far beyond enabling payments within the US. X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed in a blog post While yesterday

“more soon!” Yaccarino’s blog promised.

When Musk announced his vision of turning would have to face, they were “too high”. X will need to earn trust from both users and regulators, with the former already having plenty of banking solutions to choose from and the latter facing increasing criticism of new digital payment entities.

Experts have predicted that “finance sticking points” could prevent Musk from achieving his dream of turning X into what he described at a conference in November last year as “the world’s most valuable financial institution”.

But one way to win over users, experts said, is to monetize activity on To encourage. Keeping a Twitter balance is the most beneficial thing you can do.”

Half of that plan is already in motion, as X started paying creators on the platform last year. Yaccarino’s blog post states that to date, X has “paid out over $20 million to our creator community” and a Post The X account stated that “maximizing prosperity for content creators” remained one of the primary goals of the platform until 2024.

On the earnings call, Musk reiterated that his plan for X was to fully realize the roadmap he and David Sachs initially wrote for PayPal in 2000. Musk told How powerful”.

Source: arstechnica.com