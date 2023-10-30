X owner Elon Musk hopes the platform will launch financial features by the end of 2024, The Verge reports.

X is attempting to obtain licenses in every US state to provide banking and money transfer services.

Musk wants X to become a WeChat super app in China.

Elon Musk expects X to introduce financial features by the end of next year, The Verge reported on Friday.

Musk, owner, chairman and CTO of X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — gave his estimate of financial ambitions in an all-hands call on Thursday. The Verge obtained an audio recording of the meeting.

During the all-hands call, Musk said he wanted “somebody’s entire financial life” on the platform so people don’t need a bank account. He said, “If there is money involved. It will be on our platform – money or securities or anything.”

According to The Verge, Musk is so confident about the platform’s financial ambitions that he said it would blow his mind if the company didn’t implement features by the deadline.

Musk’s anticipated timeline for launching financial services for X comes a year after Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. The billionaire – who is the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $200 billion according to Bloomberg – rebranded the platform to X earlier this year.

X is attempting to obtain licenses in every US state to provide banking and money transfer services. it is obtained license In nine states so far, Insider’s Kali Hayes reported Saturday.

In June last year, Musk outlined his ambitions for Twitter to become a super app like China’s WeChat – where users use it not only as a social media platform, but also for payments and other services. Are. WeChat also provides functions such as video games and meeting new friends.

Musk said on the same Thursday call that X will also be a “full-fledged” dating site next year, Insider reports.

Ax did not immediately address Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours. X’s email line for press sent an automated response, “Busy right now, please check back later.”

