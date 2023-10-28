Elon Musk wants Twitter/X to replace your bank account. Here's how it will work.

Elon Musk plans to transform X, formerly Twitter, into a ubiquitous financial hub that will completely replace the need for banks. And he plans to do it in a year’s time.

Musk shared his ideas in an all-hands call with employees on Thursday. The Verge listened to the audio recording of the call and was first to report it.

Musk plans to bring X into fintech

Musk had previously shared his ideas about offering multiple financial services on X. In fact, he said this in his first meeting with Twitter employees, but it seems that his ambitions are continuously increasing.

“If there’s money involved. It will be on our platform. Money or securities or anything. So, it’s not just ‘send $20 to my friend.’ I’m talking, like, you won’t need a bank account,” he said Thursday. “It would blow my mind if we didn’t implement this by the end of next year.”

It’s no secret that Twitter’s somewhat hasty rebranding is reminiscent of Musk’s online banking project X.com, which merged with Confinity in 2000, which later became PayPal. And Musk believes his original vision for X.com is still feasible.

“The X/PayPal product roadmap was actually written by me and David Sachs in July 2000,” he said. No Implemented the rest of the list, but they actually rolled back several key features, which is crazy.”

In other words, loans, debit cards, savings – as well as the ability for users to send money to each other, no matter where they are – could all one day be under the umbrella of X.

recently blog post, CEO Linda Yaccarino briefly mentioned the payments. He wrote, “We want money to flow as freely as information and conversation on X. We have already secured the first money transmitter licenses in several states, and we are moving toward launching a global payments system. Have been.”

When you consider services like WeChat, the China-based social media platform that also offers money transfers, payments and other financial services, Musk’s ideas don’t seem so outlandish. But this could be a major challenge, as X’s daily active users are reportedly declining. Additionally, convincing users to switch to its paid tier has been challenging.

X claims that premium subscribers spend three times more time on the platform than non-subscribers. Perhaps tellingly, the company doesn’t reveal how many premium customers have signed up so far.

Source: mashable.com