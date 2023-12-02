Elon Musk wants to lock down details of custody battle with Grimes

Elon Musk with his son, X Æ A-Xii. Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Elon Musk filed new documents in a Texas court asking a judge to restrict access to his custody battle.

Musk’s lawyers want a judge to issue a protective order before he agrees to testify.

A legal expert said a protective order would prevent information disclosed by Musk during testimony from becoming public.

Elon Musk is trying to shut down public access to his dual-state custody battle with Grimes as the former couple battles in court over their three shared children.

According to filings obtained by Business Insider, the tech billionaire filed new documents in a Texas court this week, asking the judge to issue a protective order before he can sit down to testify.

Musk also asked a judge to suspend public access to documents in the case, arguing that the potential risk to his children in the high-profile custody battle outweighs any public interest.

Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, is seeking physical custody of their three shared children, ÆA-12 — also known as Baby Is suing Musk in the court of. And uncle.

However, Musk was the first to strike, quietly suing Grimes in a Texas court in September for establishing a “parent-child” relationship with the children. The pair started dating in 2018 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship until recently.

Grimes’ attorneys previously requested Musk sit down to testify at their attorney’s office later this month. But in a filing this week, Musk said he would not answer questions from his lawyer unless privacy protections were in place.

Lawyers for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to BI’s request for comment.

During a deposition, Musk is likely to face extensive questions about all aspects of his life, including his business interests and health care practices, as the court seeks to determine whether California or Texas has the right to do so. has jurisdiction over the case, said California family law attorney Christopher Melcher. And Walzer Melcher’s partner told BI.

Melcher said a protective order would guarantee that information disclosed by Musk during testimony would remain private and inaccessible to the public.

Melcher said, “Elon wanted all this information locked away so tightly in a box that Grimes could never access it.” “And while she has no intention of publishing it outside the case, she wants fair access to it so she can use it to prove or disprove whatever she says.”

According to the filing, attorneys for both Musk and Grimes have already tried and failed to agree on the terms of a confidentiality agreement before the deposition. This is a common outcome in contentious family court cases, Melcher said.

“To date, no confidentiality agreement or order has been agreed upon,” Musk’s lawyers wrote this week. “Without privacy, children’s safety and well-being are at grave risk.”

According to a document obtained by BI, Musk’s lawyers proposed a hearing on the protective order motion later this month.

Elon Musk (left) and Grimes (right). Chesnaught via Getty Images; Fraser Harrison via Getty Images

jurisdictional dispute

Since September, Musk and Grimes have been fighting over where their custody battle should take place, with each side trying to win jurisdiction over their respective home turf.

Musk, who initially filed in Texas, has accused Grimes of trying to avoid the state’s courts, where monthly child-support payments for three children are capped at just $2,760.

Meanwhile, Grimes hit out at Musk in California, which she alleges is home to the couple’s children. There are no limits on child support payments in the state, meaning someone like Musk – the world’s richest man – would likely be saddled with hefty monthly payments.

Musk claims Texas is the proper jurisdiction for the custody battle because it was the children’s most recent permanent residence when they filed. They allege that Grimes and the children lived with them in Texas until July 2023.

In their September lawsuit, they alleged that Grimes moved to California earlier this year in an effort to “avoid the jurisdiction” of Texas courts.

However, Grimes said in her October filing that the couple’s children have been living with them in California since December 2022.

In October, Grimes told a Texas court that the couple’s eldest son, Ax, who is often photographed with his famous father around the world, was with Musk “over her objection.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks with one of his sons on pit lane after the 2023 United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP)

Privacy concerns

Melcher said Musk’s request for privacy assurances is a “reasonable situation” for someone with his level of fame.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder has expressed concerns about his privacy and the safety of his children in the past. Last year, Musk threatened to sue college student Jack Sweeney, who shared the whereabouts of his private jet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the time, Musk claimed that his son, X, was being followed by a “crazy stalker” who climbed on the hood of the car and attempted to stop the car.

“Legal action is being taken against organizations that harmed Sweeney and my family,” he wrote on X. (Musk never sued Sweeney.)

The billionaire has repeatedly warned he could die “under mysterious circumstances” after claiming he was threatened by Russian authorities over SpaceX’s involvement in the Ukraine war.

Musk has become a controversial figure over the past few years. Most recently, Musk drew ire after promoting an anti-Semitic post on social media last month – which led X advertisers and some Tesla fans to speak out against Musk.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO drew sharp criticism at the DealBook Summit, where he told advertisers fleeing his social media site to “go fuck yourselves” and even took aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger.

