Elon Musk wants to build new schools in Austin, from primary to university, for which he is giving a gift of $100 million.

Elon Musk, who moved to Texas during the pandemic, is planning to start a university in Austin, according to tax filings for the billionaire’s latest charity called The Foundation.

The new institute, funded by a nearly $100 million gift from Musk, will start with a STEM-focused elementary and middle school. According to an application to the Internal Revenue Service for tax-exempt status obtained by Bloomberg, once it begins operating, it will “expand its operations to ultimately create a university dedicated to education at the highest level.” Intends to”.

According to the application filed in October 2022 and approved in March, the university will hire “experienced faculty” and offer a traditional curriculum “with practical learning experiences including simulations, case studies, fabrication/design projects and laboratories.” It will seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is not the first time that 52-year-old Musk has started a school or expressed interest in opening a university. Nearly a decade ago, the Tesla Inc. co-founder built Ad Astra at SpaceX’s California campus for his five children and some of his space company’s employees. When Musk moved to Texas in 2020, so did the school.

Home to the main campus of the University of Texas, Austin has become a center of higher-education innovation. The University of Austin, which launched two years ago as an alternative to the “liberalism” of traditional American colleges, plans to open in the fall with an initial class of 100 students. Backed by prominent figures in education and finance, including historian Niall Ferguson, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale, the school has raised nearly $200 million in private donations.

According to the application, Musk’s new STEM school was expecting an initial class of 50 students and wanted to hire an executive director, teachers and administrators. The foundation’s trustees include Jared Birchall, head of Musk’s family office; Steven Chidester, tax attorney at WithersWorldwide; and Ronald Gong and Teresa Holland, who work in the Catalyst family office in California.

The billionaire sent Tesla stocks worth $2.2 billion to his Musk Foundation in 2022. In addition to donating nearly $100 million to its latest charity, it also made gifts to disaster relief nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Khan Academy and a donor advised fund at Fidelity Charitable. , according to its latest tax forms.

Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $220.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is also building his own city outside Austin, which will include recreational facilities, a school and subsidies for Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Co. employees. There will be residences. ., the Wall Street Journal reported in March. If approved, the municipality will take over thousands of acres of land acquired in recent years.

Source: fortune.com