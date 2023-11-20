Elon Musk vows “thermonuclear lawsuit” as advertisers flee

Elon Musk Is promise of A “thermonuclear lawsuit” was filed against the nonprofit Media Matters first thing Monday morning after the liberal watchdog released a blistering report that found X, formerly known as Twitter, was pro-Nazi and white nationalist. Next to the content was advertising for major brands.

The report comes just a day after Musk responded to a post on Wednesday that endorsed the “Great Replacement Theory,” a white nationalist and anti-Semitic ideology popular among right-wing extremists, including several mass shooters. The poster accused Jewish communities of spreading “hatred against whites” and supporting “hordes of minorities” who are “flooding their country.” musk wrote That the author has “said the real truth.”

Musk’s response earned him a rebuke from the White House, which issued a statement Friday calling his comments “disgusting propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred.”

Using analytics, Media Matters found that violence, and neo-Nazi accounts,” even as ex-CEO Linda Yaccarino has assured brands that they are “safe from the risk of being exposed to toxic posts”.

The findings brought to light a rapidly growing list of major advertisers boycotting the social media platform. On Thursday, IBM said it was pausing ad spending on the platform, citing “zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination.” Disney, entertainment company Lionsgate, CBS-owner Paramount Global and Apple took similar steps on Friday.

Musk vowed to sue In a statement attached to the post, Musk said Media Matters’ reporting “grossly misrepresents the actual experience on X, in yet another attempt to undermine free speech and mislead advertisers.” “

This is not the first time Musk has tried to intimidate those critical of his changes to the platform, which has seen a dramatic increase in hate speech since buying it for $44 billion in April 2022. In September, Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitism, claiming that the ADL’s criticism of Musk’s attitude toward hate speech was driving up 60% of Twitter’s advertising revenue. was the main reason for the decline. Last month, Ax informed employees that it was worth just $19 billion.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit online monitoring organization, filed a motion Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit filed in August that accused CCDH of trying to intimidate its advertisers. The CCDH claimed that X’s lawsuit is “full of legal shortcomings” and amounts to an attack on his freedom of expression.

The nonprofit, which, like Media Matters, has brought to light the rise of racist and neo-Nazi content on the platform, released a report that found that X “continues to host the overwhelming majority of a sample of posts Which violates the platform rules by promoting anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian hatred and other hateful rhetoric in the wake of the Israel-Gaza crisis.”

