Elon Musk vows ‘thermonuclear lawsuit’ as advertisers flee Ax over anti-Semitism

Elon Musk has vowed to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against the US media watchdog over claims ads were appearing on X alongside anti-Semitic posts, as major brands including Disney and Apple fled the platform. Were.

The watchdog group Media Matters for America said earlier this week that it had discovered that corporate ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed along with anti-Semitic content on X, formerly known as Twitter. Was known.

IBM said Thursday it had suspended all advertising after the watchdog said its ads were placed next to material promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Advertisement The saga of the exodus began a day before the watchdog’s intervention, when a social media user appeared on Twitter pushing a “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, claiming that the Jewish community was carrying out “the exact same type of violence against white people.” “Promoting the dialectical hatred that they claim they want people to stop using against them.”

This theory was one of the hateful ideas referenced by the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.

Mr Musk responded to the post, writing on his X platform: “You told the real truth.”

Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global are also pausing their advertising on X. Axios reported that Apple will do the same.

Hitting back on Saturday at the exodus of advertisers from the platform, Mr Musk wrote a post in which he said: “Many of the largest advertisers are the biggest oppressors of your right to free speech.”

The Tesla founder said in a second post: “The divided second court will open on Monday, X Corp will file a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and everyone who participated in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone responded to the threat in a statement diurnal animals on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Carusone said, “Far from claiming to be pro-free speech, Musk is a bully who threatens meritless lawsuits in an effort to silence a report he even confirmed was accurate. ” “Musk acknowledged that the ads we identified were running with pro-Nazi content. If he sues us, we will win.”

IBM told on Thursday financial Times It has “suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation”.

An Apple source told Axios the company is doing the same, and a Lions Gate Entertainment spokesperson confirmed it is also joining the exodus. Disney has also halted spending on the new York Times Report.

The Refers to or depicts … genocide, (for example the Holocaust)”, but anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi content continues to appear on the network.

On Thursday, Media Matters, a left-leaning media watchdog group, published analysis showing ads from major brands like Apple, NBCUniversal, IBM and Oracle are appearing on X alongside openly pro-Nazi tweets.

In one example, a post claiming Hitler and the Nazis represent “spiritual awakening” appeared directly above an advertisement for Apple’s Mac computers.

Elon Musk previously accused the Anti-Defamation League of trying to ‘kill’ his X platform

(Getty Images)

Mr Musk has also criticized the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights advocacy group that tracks forms of anti-Semitism and extremism. claim of The group promotes “de facto anti-white racism”. The ADL responded to the claims, calling them “alarming”.

In September, Mr Musk threatened to sue the ADL, blaming the watchdog group for “trying to take down this platform” with allegations of anti-Semitism.

“To be clear, I’m a supporter of freedom of speech, but I’m against any kind of anti-Semitism,” he said. couple,

The White House also accused Mr Musk of “disgustingly promoting anti-Semitism and racist hatred”.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” the White House said in a statement. Give.”

