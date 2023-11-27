Billionaire Elon Musk is visiting Israel on Monday to meet with the country’s leaders as X (formerly Twitter) faces allegations of anti-Semitism.

Tech mogul Elon Musk, who is under criticism On allegations of growing anti-Semitism your social media platforms

Billionaire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Kfar Azza kibbutz, which was attacked by Hamas militants on October 7.

Musk, wearing a protective vest and accompanied by a entourage of security personnel, used his phone to take photos or video of the devastation, according to video footage released by Netanyahu’s office.

Musk was also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is now part of a special war cabinet.

Israeli government spokesman Ilon Levy declined to say whether Musk had been invited or had come on his own. X did not respond to a request for comment.

Israel’s communications minister, Shlomo Karhi, tweeted earlier on Monday about the deal his ministry had struck with Musk’s Starlink satellite internet company.

“As a result of this important agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel, including the Gaza Strip, with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications,” Karhi wrote, without providing further details.

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and there has been increased scrutiny of content on X since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

Many big brands, including Disney and IBM, decided to stop advertising The platform was delisted following a report by the liberal advocacy group Media Matters that ads were appearing with pro-Nazi content and that Musk had endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Musk this month responded to a user on X who accused Jews of hating white people and being intolerant of anti-Semitism, saying, “You’ve told the real truth.”

Netanyahu last met with Musk in September, when he told the Tesla CEO he hoped he would find a way to scale back anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred within the bounds of the US Constitution’s First Amendment. Can.

